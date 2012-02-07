Amazon is now the UK's most popular retailer for music, video and games, overtaking the previous boss, HMV.

The research by Kantar Worldpanel, which pits online retailers against bricks and mortar specialists and supermarket giants alike, finds Amazon taking 22% of the market.

While it may come as a surprise for many that Amazon wasn't already top dog, it is in fact the first time that it has pipped HMV to top-spot in the UK.

HMV now takes 17.5% of the action, with Tesco (11%), Asda (8%) and Sainsbury's (5%), in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Fiona Keenan, Consumer Insight Director at Kantar Worldpanel, says: “Amazon’s strong performance is down to a number of factors: it is typically really competitive on price, has a wide range of products with no restriction on display space, and is known for its very good customer service.”

Other retailers in the Top 10 for selling music, video and games were Game with 7.7%, Play.com (4.9%) and iTunes (3%).

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.