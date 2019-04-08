Amazon deals: Save on Sony 4K TVs, Blu-ray players, soundbars

Amazon's spring sale has started and besides big savings across the brand's own smart speakers and streamers, we've spotted a number of Sony discounts that could be worth closer inspection.
Amazon is offering up to 40% off selected Sony TVs, Blu-ray players and soundbars, including 4K Ultra HD models. You can save on the five-star Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player, the Sony KD-43XF7002 4K Ultra HD TV and the HT-RT4 soundbar and surround sound speaker system, amongst other deals.
Interested? Then don't delay. These savings end at midnight tonight.
Sony KD43XF7002 43-inch 4K HDR TV
£649 £479
This 2018 Sony smart TV supports 4K HDR video, has built-in iPlayer, Amazon Video, Netflix and YouTube, and is now available for almost £200 off the original price tag.View Deal
Sony UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player
£399 £170
Sony’s first 4K Blu-ray player set the benchmark for the money - and now you can make a massive saving. Expect great pictures and sound, support for HDR10 and a range of integrated smart apps.View Deal
Sony HT-RT4 600W 5.1-channel soundbar system
£350 £223
This Sony sound system promises "real surround sound" and an "easy set-up", so provided it sounds OK, it's already looking like a decent deal at this price. It's a lot of speaker, with a soundbar and two rear floorstanding speakers. HDMI connectivity, wireless Bluetooth and USB audio playback are also included.View Deal