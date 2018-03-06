Music streaming service Deezer can now be controlled by voice command via the Alexa voice assistant.

The new functionality will allow users to set Deezer as their primary music account - rather than Amazon Music or Spotify - and offers much of the same functionality.

Asking Alexa to play specific tracks, artists, albums and genres will come up with the corresponding songs, while saying “Alexa, play Flow,” will start a never-ending personal soundtrack, curated by Deezer based on your past listening history.

Much like Spotify, however, you'll need a Deezer Premium+, Family, or HiFi subscription to make this happen.

Functionality is available across all Alexa devices, including Amazon's own Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot. It's also available in third-party Alexa speakers like the Sonos One, Ultimate Ears Blast and Ultimate Ears Megablast.

It's worth noting those who have paid for Deezer HiFi will not be able to experience high-fidelity sound quality through Alexa, and will get regular Premium+ users quality.

Still, having more services on voice assistants is only a good move, and puts greater competition on the couple already there.

