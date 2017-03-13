With Mother's Day fast approaching (it's the 26th of March, don't forget), Aldi has announced what it thinks is the perfect present: a £60 "Freestanding Retro Turntable".

The turntable is apparently "almost indistinguishable" from the Crosley Bermuda Dansette, currently priced at £300, or the £250 UO X Dansette Red record player.

Aldi's record player has three-speed playback and built-in stereo speakers, as well as an RCA line out. It also has a rechargable battery, headphone jack, and can record LPs to USB or SD card. Which is a full suite of functionality at the price, no question.

Of course, this isn't the first time Aldi has come by a low-cost turntable. Last year the supermarket promoted a £30 player, which undercut Lidl's own version by £20 - possibly fuelled by the amount of vinyl available at other retailers like Sainsbury's.

This record player is part of Aldi’s "Specialbuys [sic] Mother’s Day Gifting range", which also includes a "weather station" and "Professional Hairdryer".

The turntable will be available from 16th March, and can be pre-ordered from 9th March.

