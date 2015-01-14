Play-Fi is designed to offer "freedom and flexibility" when streaming music from mobile devices or computers over an existing wi-fi network to compatible speakers located around the home.

The technology will let you connect a number of Play-Fi-enabled audio systems into a single zone for the whole home or a number of different zones that will stream different tunes at the same time.

MORE: Weekend Wrap – DTS:X, 8K TV, Archos, CES 2015

Meanwhile, it'll stream lossless audio that doesn't impact on sound quality and will work wherever your wi-fi does – as well as Ethernet, Powerline and other IP-based networking connections.

Play-Fi drivers are available for Windows and Android, while you can download apps for Android, iOS and Kindle Fire that open up 20,000 radio stations, podcasts, local music and more.

Aerix MD Jimmy Chang said: "The European market for whole-home audio over Wi-Fi is ramping up quickly, and we believe DTS Play-Fi technology will play a major role in its adoption."

MORE: Multi-room goes mainstream – what you need to know