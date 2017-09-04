Adding its name to the large array of products we saw at IFA 2017, Acer has announced two new projectors. The first is, according to Acer, the world’s tiniest 4K UHD laser projector - the VL7860 (pictured above).

The VL7860's body is about 50cm long, and 33cm wide - but it can throw a 120in, 3840 x 2160 resolution picture using similar Texas Instruments tech found in the Benq X12000 does.

The chip inside has a lower-than-4K resolution, but the rapid mirror switching between two lower resolution images creates a 4K image indistinguishable to the human eye.

With support for a wide color gamut and HDR, your Ultra HD Blu-rays shouldn't meet any resistance getting through this projector.

Combine that with a claimed maximum contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, and a brightness of 3000 lumens, it's a pretty impressive set of specs for such a small device.

If you don't immediately have some speakers available, the VL7860 also has a couple built-in to boost its appeal.

Acer P8800

It also has a big brother, dubbed the P8800, which uses the same procesing tech as its sibling, and also boasts support for HDR. You also get a claimed brighter output - 5,000 lumens - and a 1.96X motorized zoom versus the 1.6X zoom of the VL7860.

Pricing and availablity are yet to be confirmed, but we've reached out to Acer for more information.

