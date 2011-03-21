If the styling of the Monster iBeats is a little too in-your-face, you’re going to have a real problem with the Powerbeats.



They’re almost entirely red, and thanks to the chunky over-ear band, there’s no hiding them.



Of course, that band does serve a purpose: to keep them in your ears even when you’re exercising, and we can confirm that recreational joggers and sprinters-for-the-bus will appreciate that.



Thankfully the Powerbeats are about more than flash and fit: they also sound super. The presentation is powerful, weighty and pacey, but with excellent overall balance and a great deal of detail.



Lovers of rock, hip-hop and dance music will be especially pleased, but the truth is that the Powerbeats have the accuracy and control to turn their hand to just about any genre.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook