Best stereo speakers 2018

Product of the year

Best standmount speaker £1000-£2000

KEF R3

Read the full review here

These superb standmounters set the standard at this price

Best buys

Best standmount speaker under £200

Dali Spektor 2

Read the full review here

These Dalis offer a degree of entertainment their rivals can't match

Best standmount speaker £200-£350

Monitor Audio Bronze 2

Read the full review here

Monitor Audio's Bronze range delivers again - the Bronze 2s are stunning

Best standmount speaker £350-£500

Mission QX-2

Read the full review here

These hugely enjoyable speakers stand out among the competition

Best standmount speaker £500-£750

KEF Q350

Read the full review here

Stunning clarity and refined detail makes the Q350s a cut above the rest

Best standmount speaker £750-£1000

Revel Concerta2 M16

Read the full review here

The entertaining M16s are hard to beat for under a grand

Best standmount speaker over £2000

Dynaudio Special Forty

Read the full review here

These 40th anniversary Dynaudios are classic in looks but cutting edge in ability

Best floorstanding speaker under £500

Fyne Audio F302

Read the full review here

Fyne Audio has done a sterling job with these mouth-watering speakers

Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000

Dali Oberon 5

Read the full review here

These superb floorstanders are right up there with the best

Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500

Fyne Audio F501

Read the full review here

A thrillingly accomplished set of speakers from this relative newcomer

Best floorstanding speaker £1500-£2000

ProAc Response DT8

Read the full review here

These towers deliver sparkling performance thanks to some clever engineering

Best floorstanding speaker over £2000

Spendor A7

Read the full review here

Elegant Spendor floorstanders delight with their dynamic sound

Best desktop speaker

Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

Read the full review here

Superb sound and a smart design make the Ruark MR1s a class-leader

Best active speaker

Acoustic Energy AE1 Active

Read the full review here

The AE1 Active speakers outperform plenty of more expensive options