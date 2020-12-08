Joshua vs Pulev live stream: start time, channel, how to watch the heavyweights from anywhere

Anthony Joshua will defends his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in a spectacular homecoming clash this Saturday. You won't want to miss a second of this long-delayed fight, so follow our guide below to watch a Joshua vs Pulev live stream from anywhere.

Joshua vs Pulev live stream Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev is expected to start around 10.30pm GMT on 12th December. In the UK, the Joshua vs Pulev will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office for £24.95. In Australia, fans can watch on DAZN for the introductory price of $2.99. Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home!

Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring this weekend for one of the biggest fights of the year. The British heavyweight will slug it out with Bulgarian fighter Kubrat Pulev in front of 1,000 fans at Wembley's SSE Arena in London, England.

The fight is a big one for Joshua. A convincing win for the unified champion could set up a series of money-spinning bouts with Tyson Fury, aka the Gypsy King, in either London or Las Vegas.

At the ripe old age of 39, Pulev has some work to do if he's going to stop his 31-year-old opponent. That said, the Bulgarian is no dope, having challenged Wladimir Klitschko for his belt in 2015, getting up off the canvas three times before a KO finally ended his hopes of toppling the Beast from the East.

"[Joshua] has a good style and he is a good specimen, but he has not shown any mental toughness," Pulev told reporters this week. "Yes, he has skills, but he hasn't shown the mental strength. This is something from within, in the blood of a man, and he does not have it."

Here's how to live stream Joshua vs Pulev, one of the most anticipated fights of the year, from anywhere...

How to watch: Week 14 of the 2020 NFL football season live

Watch Joshua vs Pulev in Australia for $2.99

Respected sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to broadcast live coverage of Joshua vs Pulev in Australia.

Thanks to this introductory offer, new users can subscribe to DAZN for an initial fee of just AU$2.99.

Going to be outside Australia this weekend? You can use a VPN to access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home in Oz!

DAZN $2.99 for the first month + cancel anytime

DAZN sports streaming is available on a variety of platforms, including iOS/Android app, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, as well as through traditional internet browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari.View Deal

After the first month, you'll pay the usual price of $19.99 per month but there's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Coverage of the undercard is due to start at 6am AEDT on Sunday in Australia.

Watch a Joshua vs Pulev live stream from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Joshua vs Pulev rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such NordVPN which offers both reliability as well as a 30-day money back guarantee.

NordVPN Get 3 months free + 30-day money-back guarantee

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming service and you’re in.

How to watch Joshua vs Pulev in the UK

(Image credit: Sky Sports Box Office)

In the UK, Joshua vs Pulev will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office. The price of the pay-per-view event has been set at a hefty £24.95.

The event can be live streamed from the Sky Sports Box Office app, which you can download onto your mobile or tablet device.

You can pay for Joshua vs Pulev here – you don't have to be a Sky customer, either.

The undercard is set to get underway at 5pm. Some of the early fights will be streamed live on Facebook. Joshua vs Pulev is due to start at around 10.30pm UK time on Saturday 12th December.

How to watch Joshua vs Pulev in the USA

(Image credit: DAZN)

DAZN has the rights to broadcast live coverage of Joshua vs Pulev in the United States.

Subscription to DAZN costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 per year, and includes a host of live sporting events, including exclusive boxing, UFC, soccer, sports documentaries, classic fights and more more.

Coverage of the undercard set to start at 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT.

Full card for Joshua vs Pulev

Lawrence Okolie will now face Nikodem Jezewski after original opponent Krzysztof Glowacki tested positive for coronavirus. Here is the latest card:

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev (WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight title)

Lawrence Okolie vs Nikodem Jezewski (cruiserweight)

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach (heavyweight)

Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin (heavyweight)

Souleymane Cissokho vs Kieron Conway (light-middleweight)

Florian Marku vs TBA (welterweight)

Qais Ashfaq vs Ashley Lane (super-bantamweight)

Ramla Ali vs Vanesa Caballero (featherweight)