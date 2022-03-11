Italy vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations for free

Italy host Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, 12th March, for what could be an intriguing clash. Italy are on the hunt for their first Six Nations win since 2015, while Gregor Townsend's side are desperate to get back to winning ways after losing to France last time out. The kick-off is at 2.15pm GMT. UK fans can watch Italy vs Scotland free on ITV. Going abroad? Here we'll explain how to watch a free Italy vs Scotland live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

Italy vs Scotland live stream Date: Saturday 12th March 2022 Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 1.15am AEST (Mon) Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

The early team news is in and Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has recalled fly-half Adam Hastings for Saturday's clash with Italy.

Scotland's Six Nations campaign has been pretty underwhelming so far. The Thistles started well, scoring an historic Calcutta Cup win over England for the second year in a row. But a 20-17 defeat to Wales, followed by a loss to France have derailed their title hopes.

Is this the Azzurri's chance to repeat their famous Six Nations victory over Scotland at Murrayfield? It won't be easy. The two sides have met 33 times since 1996, with Scotland prevailing in 25 of those matches – including an eight-try 52-10 victory during the last Six Nations Championship.

Excited for the penultimate round of the 2022 Six Nations? UK fans can watch Italy vs Scotland free on ITV Hub. Here's how to watch an Italy vs Scotland live stream from anywhere today.

Watch Italy vs Scotland live stream free online

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Italy vs Scotland airs on ITV. Kick off is 2.15pm GMT on Saturday, 12th March 2022. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch Italy vs Scotland from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Italy vs Scotland, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free Italy vs Scotland live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch Italy vs Scotland live stream in the USA

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including Italy vs Scotland on Saturday, 12th March. Coverage will be streamed live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Italy vs Scotland | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Peacock Premium offers coverage of the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream Italy vs Scotland free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch Italy vs Scotland live stream in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including Italy vs Scotland on 12th March 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Italy vs Scotland free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch Italy vs Scotland live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including Italy vs Scotland – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch Italy vs Scotland live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including a Italy vs Scotland live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch Italy vs Scotland live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast Italy vs Scotland via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND 5

Friday 11th March 2022

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

Saturday 12th March 2022

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

ROUND 6

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV