How to watch Succession season 3 from anywhere: release date, cast, trailer

The third season of Succession, the savagely-brilliant dynastic drama starring Brian Cox as media mogul Logan Roy, returns to our screens this Sunday night. Want to watch the season premiere of "the best show on TV" as soon as it airs? Read on for how to watch Succession season 3 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Succession season 3 Premiere date: Sunday 17th October Time: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Mon) / 11am AEST (Mon) Season finale: Sunday 12th December Cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfayden US stream: HBO Max ($10/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Now (7-day free trial) Australia: Binge (10-day free trial)

After a two-year hiatus (thanks, covid-19) smash-hit HBO drama Succession is back. The action picks up "moments" after season two ended, with Waystar RoyCo boss Logan Roy (Cox) locked in a toxic power struggle with his rebellious son, Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

We won't spoilt it for you, but as Logan's health declines and his family becomes ever more intent on boardroom bloodshed, the sweary patriarch must form uneasy alliances with younger son Roman (Kieran Culkin) and daughter Shiv (Sara Snook) to avoid jail and secure his empire. It all sounds strangely familiar, doesn't it?

Anyway, you can get a taste of what's to come by watching the official trailer below. The nine-episode third season will stream on HBO Max in the US, Sky in the UK and Binge in Australia. The new season has already earned "universal acclaim" from TV critics, ranking 95 out of 100 on Metacritic. Impressive.

Follow this guide on how to watch Succession season 3 from anywhere in the world.

Watch Succession season 3 in the USA

HBO is the only place to find season three of Succession in the United States. If HBO isn't part of your cable package, you can stream Succession season 3 on HBO Max.

Subscription to HBO Max costs $9.99 a month (with ads) or $14.99 a month (without ads). There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. The pricier plan includes access to Warner Bros 2021 movie releases, including the upcoming sci-fi epic Dune.

Right now, HBO Max is also offering non-subscribers free episodes of its best shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Game of Thrones and Succession. If you like what you see, you can sign up to compete the series.

Today's cheapest HBO Max deal

HBO Max Watch Succession on HBO Max from anywhere

Sign up to HBO Max's ad-free plan for 12 months today and you'll save a chunky 16% (around $30). There's no contract and you can cancel or change your plan anytime. Why not try HBO Max for a few days and see how you like it? View Deal



HBO Max – and the freebie episodes – aren't available outside the USA. Going to be away from the States? Simply use a VPN to access HBO Max from anywhere in the world. Here's how...

How to watch Succession season 3 on HBO Max from anywhere

Stuck outside the United States? You can access HBO Max from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your HBO Max account (or even create a new one) and watch Succession season 3 as if you were in the States. Good to know, right?

ExpressVPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the HBO Max, you should 'USA' (or a US city such as New York).

3. Head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and stream the new season of Succession.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Watch Succession season 3 in the UK

(Image credit: HBO)

Succession season 3 premieres on Sky at the same time as the HBO Max broadcast in the US. That means Sky subscribers can stream the first episode of the new series from 2am BST on Monday, 18th October 2021, on Sky Go. Don't fancy a late night? Sky Atlantic will air the episode at 9pm BST on Monday.

Not a Sky subscriber? Another option is to stream the Succession season 3 on your laptop, smart TV or mobile device using Now, Sky's pay-as-you-go streaming service. One month's Now Entertainment Membership costs £9.99 and includes access to Sky Atlantic and lots more besides. Better still, new users get a free 7-day trial.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access Now without being location-blocked.

Now Entertainment Membership Succession season 3: Now Entertainment 7-day free trial

Want quick access to Succession season 3 on Sky Atlantic? A monthly Now Entertainment pass costs £9.99 a month and includes a boxsets galore. New users get a 7-day free trial that includes Boost, so you can watch in Full HD. View Deal

Watch Succession season 3 in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Succession season 3 will premiere at the same time as the HBO Max broadcast in the US, meaning Aussie fans can stream the first episode from 11am AEST on Binge.

Subscription to Binge costs from AU$10 a month and new users get a 14-day free trial. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

Foxtel Now is another option. The cable replacement service provides streaming access to over 70 channels, including Fox Showcase, where you'll find Succession. Subscription costs from AU$25 a month. New users get a 10-day free trial.

Taking a trip outside of Oz? You can use a VPN always to access Binge or Foxtel Now when away from Australia.

Episode 1 – Sunday 17th October 2021

Episode 2 – Sunday 24th October 2021

Episode 3 – Sunday 31st October 2021

Episode 4 – Sunday 7th November 2021

Episode 5 – Sunday 14th November 2021

Episode 6 – Sunday 21st November 2021

Episode 7 – Sunday 28th November 2021

Episode 8 – Sunday 5th December 2021

Episode 9 – Sunday 12th December 2021

MORE:

Everything you need to know about HBO Max

Our pick of the best streaming services

Treat your eyes and ears to 23 of the best live streams and concerts