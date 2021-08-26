Belgian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 racing from Spa online

The Lewis vs Max show resumes this weekend, when Formula 1 arrives at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. After losing to Lewis Hamilton before the summer break, Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen will be looking to regain momentum at Spa. First Practice starts at 10.30am BST on Friday, 27th August. Austrian F1 fans can stream the race for free. Follow our guide on how to watch a Belgian Grand Prix free live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere.

The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in the Ardennes forest is the first race of the second triple-header of the 2021 F1 season. The historic 7.004-kilometre circuit is famous as one of the most exciting tracks on the calendar, and contains a wide range of different demands over the longest lap of the season.

The schedule is as follows: First Practice is at 10.30am BST on Friday, followed by Second Practice at 2pm. Final Practice is at 11am on Saturday, before Qualifying at 2pm. Then it's lights out for the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2021 at 2pm on Sunday, 29th August.

Hamilton currently leads Verstappen by eight points after 11 races. The British driver's championship lead was extended after the race when Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel, who finished in P2, was later disqualified for a fuel infringement.

This weekend will be a bittersweet experience for Mick Schumacher. It's 30 years since Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa, in one of Eddie Jordan's cars. You can watch the trailer for Netflix's new Schumacher documentary here. In other F1 news, the Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to rising coronavirus cases.

Who has the mental edge? Who has the speed? Hamilton vs Verstappen is one of the most intense F1 battles ever seen. You won't want to miss a lap. F1 fans in Austria can watch every race free. Follow our guide on how to watch a Belgian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Belgian Grand Prix free live stream

Lucky enough to live in Austria? You can watch the entire F1 season – including the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix – for free.

ServusTV, the free-to-air station owned by Red Bull, has split the rights to F1 with public broadcaster ORF until 2023.

Going to be outside Austria this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access a Belgian Grand Prix free live stream without being blocked.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Details below.

Watch F1 anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Belgian Grand Prix rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safer than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 a month

F1 TV Pro is one of the best – and cheapest – ways to watch live coverage of every 2021 F1 race in HD. Subscription costs just $9.99 per month in the United States, or €7.99 a month in France and the Netherlands.

Brazilian F1 fans can also subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the crazy-low price of R$143 (US$27) a year. You can even select commentary from Sky's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

F1 TV Pro is available in 188 countries, but not the UK. So if you're visiting the UK from abroad and want to watch the Belgian Grand Prix using via F1 TV Pro account, you'll need to use a VPN to access F1 TV Pro without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The app supports Chromecast and AirPlay 2.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the exclusive UK television rights to show every F1 race until the end of 2024. To watch the Belgian Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

That starts at £45 per month, with a one-off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It's a fair chunk of change, but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Build your Sky Sports package

Belgian GP live stream in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can watch this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix on Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now.

Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Now Sports pass Watch F1 in Full HD from £9.98

A Now day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as £9.98. If you want to see a few Grand Prix, it's cheaper to go for the monthly pass at £33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now Boost, so you can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround sound.

Spain: Belgian Grand Prix live stream

(Image credit: DAZN)

With Carlos Sainz Jr at Ferrari and Fernando Alonso on the grid, Spanish F1 fans will be keen to tune into a 2021 Belgian Grand Prix free live stream.

DAZN has acquired the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel, in the company of ex-F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.

DAZN F1 launched on 1st March 2021 across DAZN and Movistar+. You can try it free for 7 days. After that you'll be rolled on a monthly subscription.

F1 free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Try it free for seven days. Cancel at anytime.

Brazil: Belgian Grand Prix live stream

TV Band has replaced Globo as the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil. The switch allows Formula 1 to launch its official live streaming platform – F1 TV Pro – in South America.

Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the ridiculously low price of R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? Simply use a VPN to watch the Belgian Grand Prix without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Australia: Belgian Grand Prix live stream

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including the Belgian Grand Prix.

Streaming platform Kayo Sports carries Fox and offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race.

Germany: Belgian Grand Prix live stream

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season, including a 2021 Belgian Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, F1 fans will question why the French and Dutch can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, and envy their Austrian neighbours getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

USA: Belgian Grand Prix live stream

For complete access to F1 in 2021 Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels (or Univision for Spanish language coverage).

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

The US and Mexican grand prix races will be broadcast on ABC for free. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can try a top streaming service such as FuboTV for free.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes ESPN, and get the first month for just $10. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch F1 racing on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including the F1 on ESPN, with a superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.99 a month

Fubo TV is one of the biggest and best sports streaming services in the US. It carries ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and Fox) so it's a great watch to stream the 2021 F1 season in full. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Russia: Belgian Grand Prix live stream

Good news: the 2021 F1 season will be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a Belgian Grand Prix free live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Italy: Belgian Grand Prix live stream

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pit lane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out an expensive Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can get a Belgian Grand Prix live stream via Sky Italia's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Japan: Belgian Grand Prix live stream

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for a few seasons and will serve up a Belgian Grand Prix live stream this weekend. The service delivers live coverage of every race of the 2021 season and stats galore, making it a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan.

Full 2021 F1 calendar & race winners

Latest news: the Japanese grand prix has been cancelled due to rising coronavirus numbers.

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY WINNER 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain Lewis Hamilton 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy Max Verstappen 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal Lewis Hamilton 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain Lewis Hamilton 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo Max Verstappen 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan Sergio Perez 18-20 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France Max Verstappen 25-27 June Steiermark Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria Max Verstappen 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria Max Verstappen 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain Lewis Hamilton 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary Lewis Hamilton 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 1-3 Oct Turkish Grand Prix TBC TBC 8-10 Oct TBC TBC TBC 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 29-31 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 12-14 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov TBC TBC TBC 26-28 Nov Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 3-5 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE