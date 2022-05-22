2022 French Open live stream: how to watch the Roland-Garros tennis for free -First Round

The 2022 French Open gets underway today and, for once, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal isn't favourite. Hard to believe, right? Instead, defending French Open champion Novak Djokovic is tipped for his 21st Grand Slam title. The First Round gets going on day one with Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur all in action. Aussies can watch every match free on 9Gem, so make sure you know how to watch the free French Open 2022 live stream from wherever you are.

2022 French Open live stream Dates: 22nd May – 5th June 2022 FREE live stream: 9Gem (Australia) Watch 9Gem anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K stream: Stan Sport (Australia) US stream: Peacock TV | Sling TV UK stream: Eurosport Player

Paris' Stade Roland-Garros will play host to an intriguing 2022 French Open, featuring 64 seeded players across the men's and women's draws, plus wilds cards and direct entrants.

If Rafael Nadal's foot injury doesn't hobble him up, he could face world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. Elsewhere, there's a lot of buzz about young gun Carlos Alcaraz; could the 19-year-old score a Grand Slam title on only his second ever French Open appearance? Britain's Cameron Norrie, currently ranked 11th, will also be hoping for to reach the final stages of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek, who recently clinched the Italian Open title and ascended to world no.1, is hot favourite for the women's title. The 20-year-old is currently on a 28-match winning streak. Reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova is set to defend her title but Britain's Emma Raducanu doesn't look in the best of form for her first-ever Roland-Garros appearance.

The first round of the Roland-Garros starts today. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open free live stream from wherever you are.

2022 French Open free live stream

Channel 9 is showing the 2022 French Open live and free in Australia, which means 9Gem will supply a free live stream.

Outside Australia this month? Aussies can use a VPN to access the free 9Gem live stream when abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the full details below on how to use a VPN for the 2022 French Open.

Watch the 2022 French Open live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 French Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for 2022 French Open

Using a VPN to watch 9Gem from wherever you are is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 French Open on 9Gem, you should choose 'Australia'.

3. Then head over to 9Gem on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 French Open live stream. Ace!

Watch the French Open 2022 in 4K

Aussie viewers can watch selected matches – we're guessing both finals – in stunning 4K on Stan.

You'll need a standard Stan subscription (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Of course, Stan is only available within the Australia. So if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan without being blocked. Details just above.

UK: French Open 2022 live stream

ITV not longer has the rights to French Open. Instead, coverage will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. Subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch the French Open live and free on 9Gem. As ever, use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas.

US: French Open 2022 live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel (schedule below).

Peacock will stream all the best bits, including the women's and men's singles finals on 4th and 5th June. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month.

Want to see every round? Sling TV ($35/month) with the Sports add-on ($11/month) gets you streaming access to both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel. New Sling users get 50% off their first month.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch every match live and free on 9Gem. As ever, Aussies will need to use a VPN to access 9Gem when overseas.

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

Sunday, May 22

5 a.m.-3 p.m. ET Tennis Channel First Round

1-4 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Monday, May 23

5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round

Tuesday, May 24

5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel First Round

Wednesday, May 25

5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round

Thursday, May 26

5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Second Round

Friday, May 27

5 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round

Saturday, May 28

5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Third Round

11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock

2-6 p.m. Peacock

Sunday, May 29

5 a.m.-1 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round

12-6 p.m. Peacock

Monday, May 30

5 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Channel Fourth Round

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

3-6 p.m. Peacock

Tuesday, May 31 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 1 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 2 – Women’s Semifinals

6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Friday, June 3 – Men's Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock