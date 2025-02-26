This 5-star 8K Samsung TV hits its lowest price ever and comes with a free soundbar

News
By
published

Plus a £150 gift card to spend at John Lewis

Samsung QE75QN900D 8K TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Samsung QN900D is one of the best TVs on the market right now and if you were considering a purchase, now is the time to strike. This stunning 8K TV has just hit the lowest price we've ever seen, but wait, there's an even better deal to be had.

Yes, it's available for £3297 at Amazon, but at time of writing, there was only one left. Instead, we'd recommend picking up this stellar Samsung set at John Lewis for £3499. Why? Well, it's still lower than the price we saw on Black Friday or earlier this year, but the real hook is that they throw in a free Samsung HW-Q700D Dolby Atmos soundbar worth £649 and £150 on a e-gift card to spend at John Lewis, too.

Quick math, that's £800 cash back, meaning you're pretty much getting the Samsung QN900D for just £2699 with the savings you're making. But, hurry, you need to make the purchase before 3rd March.

Samsung QN900D was £3999 now £3499 (save £500, plus more)

Samsung QN900D was £3999 now £3499 (save £500, plus more)
The Samsung QN900D is the brand's flagship TV that, when we reviewed the 75-inch model, we gave five stars. It has groundbreaking 8K upscaling, is exceptionally bright and has a spectacular design. Right now, there's a huge saving at John Lewis, alongside a free Dolby Atmos soundbar and £150 e-gift card.

View Deal

When we reviewed the 75-inch Samsung QN900D mode, we gave it a five-star rating and a What Hi-Fi? Award. Though this offer is on the 65-inch, the features and design are incredibly similar. So, if you're in the market for a stunning 8K TV, here's where we think you should be looking - especially with the current deal at John Lewis.

In our full Samsung QN900D review, we said: "The QN900D is arguably the sleekest, most futuristic-looking LCD TV in town. For starters, as the premium example for 2024 of Samsung’s Infinity Air concept, its screen sits in a frame so narrow that for once it actually almost lives up to its ‘bezel-free’ claims."

Feature-wise, it's all about that stunning 8K Ultra HD screen resolution boasting a 7680x4320 pixel count. When it comes to smart tech, its kitted out with Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby and Samsung SmartThings all enabled. And for gamers, there's four 2.1 HDMIs to run 4K/120Hz, Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for connected PC players, VRR (including AMD Freesync Premium Pro) and Super Ultrawide GameView with compatible games.

Yes, there's thrilling Dolby Atmos sound included with 12 speakers built-in to immerse you in the action, but pairing with a matching soundbar is a solid idea. And fortunately, you'll get one completely free. Usually £649, the Samsung HW-Q700D soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer. So, technically, you're getting two free things and a e-gift card worth £150. Sign us up!

MORE:

Here’s our review of Samsung The Freestyle

And here is our Samsung QE75QN900D review

Best 65-inch TVs: the top models we've tested

Grace Dean
Contributor
Read more
Samsung 8K TV black Friday deal
Last chance! Our favorite 8K TV is the Cyber Monday deal you deserve – but you better be quick
Samsung QE65S95D QD-OLED TV
This five-star Samsung S95D OLED TV has hit its lowest price ever
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
Samsung's awesome, Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar package is on sale again
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
Regret not buying this Award-winning soundbar package on Black Friday? Don't worry – this epic deal is still active
Sony Bravia 8 TV on a green background with &quot;What Hi-Fi? Black Friday Deals&quot; badge
Get an extra £200 off the Sony Bravia 8 with this fresh Black Friday OLED TV deal
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
The best Samsung HW-Q990D deals: save big on this Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar system
Latest in Televisions
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch TV
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED (ML65F700)
Samsung QE65S95D QD-OLED TV
This five-star Samsung S95D OLED TV has hit its lowest price ever
Apple HomePod 2 with Apple TV 4K
The new iPhone SE 4 could be cool – but I want a proper OLED Apple TV
TCL 32SF540K 32-inch TV
My favourite 32-inch TV is cheaper than ever right now
Hisense U7N (65U7N) mini LED TV
I’ve tested some of the best and the big problem with Mini LED TVs is they try too hard
Latest in News
Audio Research Reference 330M floating on a black background
Audio Research’s new flagship monoblock power amp is a serious high-end powerhouse
JBL Flip 6
The eagerly awaited JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker leaks ahead of launch
Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
Sony WF-C700N sequel leak teases improved ANC and battery, but will they get better codec support?
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
AirPods Pro 2 on a chair outside
Hearing aid features have now come to the AirPods Pro 2 in the UK
Michell Apollo phono stage with Muse power supply
Michell's high-end Apollo phono stage and Muse power supply are designed to preserve "the integrity of the music" for vinyl enthusiasts
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Friesiansam
    With so little direct competition, you might think this TV would sell readily. Looks to me like Samsung is having trouble shifting them...
    Reply