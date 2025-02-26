This 5-star 8K Samsung TV hits its lowest price ever and comes with a free soundbar

The Samsung QN900D is one of the best TVs on the market right now and if you were considering a purchase, now is the time to strike. This stunning 8K TV has just hit the lowest price we've ever seen, but wait, there's an even better deal to be had.

Yes, it's available for £3297 at Amazon, but at time of writing, there was only one left. Instead, we'd recommend picking up this stellar Samsung set at John Lewis for £3499. Why? Well, it's still lower than the price we saw on Black Friday or earlier this year, but the real hook is that they throw in a free Samsung HW-Q700D Dolby Atmos soundbar worth £649 and £150 on a e-gift card to spend at John Lewis, too.

Quick math, that's £800 cash back, meaning you're pretty much getting the Samsung QN900D for just £2699 with the savings you're making. But, hurry, you need to make the purchase before 3rd March.

Samsung QN900D was £3999 now £3499 (save £500, plus more)

The Samsung QN900D is the brand's flagship TV that, when we reviewed the 75-inch model, we gave five stars. It has groundbreaking 8K upscaling, is exceptionally bright and has a spectacular design. Right now, there's a huge saving at John Lewis, alongside a free Dolby Atmos soundbar and £150 e-gift card.

When we reviewed the 75-inch Samsung QN900D mode, we gave it a five-star rating and a What Hi-Fi? Award. Though this offer is on the 65-inch, the features and design are incredibly similar. So, if you're in the market for a stunning 8K TV, here's where we think you should be looking - especially with the current deal at John Lewis.

In our full Samsung QN900D review, we said: "The QN900D is arguably the sleekest, most futuristic-looking LCD TV in town. For starters, as the premium example for 2024 of Samsung’s Infinity Air concept, its screen sits in a frame so narrow that for once it actually almost lives up to its ‘bezel-free’ claims."

Feature-wise, it's all about that stunning 8K Ultra HD screen resolution boasting a 7680x4320 pixel count. When it comes to smart tech, its kitted out with Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby and Samsung SmartThings all enabled. And for gamers, there's four 2.1 HDMIs to run 4K/120Hz, Motion Xcelerator 240Hz for connected PC players, VRR (including AMD Freesync Premium Pro) and Super Ultrawide GameView with compatible games.

Yes, there's thrilling Dolby Atmos sound included with 12 speakers built-in to immerse you in the action, but pairing with a matching soundbar is a solid idea. And fortunately, you'll get one completely free. Usually £649, the Samsung HW-Q700D soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer. So, technically, you're getting two free things and a e-gift card worth £150. Sign us up!

