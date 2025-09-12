The best Mini LED TVs offer a compelling alternative to many of the best OLED TVs, especially when it comes to brightness levels, longevity, and colour volume.

Unfortunately Mini LED TVs are often expensive – something that puts many potential customers off. That's why we're glad to see the Hisense U8N drop back down to its lowest ever price of £1099 at Richer Sounds.

Originally launched at a high price of £1800, this price drop of just over £700 has now made this TV a more attractive proposition than ever before.

Save 39% Hisense U8N 65-inch: was £1,800 now £1,099 at Richer Sounds In short, this is a whole lot of telly for the money. We appreciate it's not cheap, but for the price, you're getting a big TV that is absolutely packed full of features. These include Mini LED backlighting, upscaling capabilities, Dolby Vision game mode, and access to all the main streaming services. Get it now and save £700.

In our review of Hisense's 65-inch flagship TV, we said that its price put it in direct competition with other TVs on the market such as the excellent LG C4. But right now, with this £700 discount, it's a more attractive option – and it has plenty going for it.

The U8N has some impressive features, such as HDR support in all of the major formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG, and solid specification for gamers, with dual HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4k/144Hz – though they are limited to 4K/120Hz with Dolby Vision gaming.

The Vidaa OS operating system gives you access to all the major streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney Plus (subscriptions sold separately), as well as localised services including BBC iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4. It also happens to be one of the first TVs on the market to support Freely, meaning you can stream live and on-demand TV all in one place.

When it comes to audio, we listened to the set in our dedicated test rooms and said, "The Hisense U8N's 2.1.2 in-built speaker system is the latest in a long line of TV audio set-ups to deliver merely okay audio that is easily beaten by any moderately capable soundbar." So, while the discount is great, the purchase of a soundbar with the money you save might be what you need if you feel the audio isn't living up to its full potential.

We also said the 65U8N is a “solid performer and very enticing option if you view it in isolation and only compare it with competing Mini LED sets.” Now it has a sizeable discount of just over £700 at Richer Sounds, it can seriously compete in the 65-inch TV market, so this is a TV deal well worth considering.

