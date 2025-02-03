The 5-star LG C4 hits its lowest-ever price – and we're talking under £800

"A five-star 42-inch OLED TV for under £800? You've got to be kidding me." You might be uttering these words when staring at this deal, but I promise, I'm not a kidder. The LG C4 is at its lowest ever price – better than Black Friday, better than Cyber Monday, and just better than anything we've seen before. Why? Who knows, but we'll absolutely take it.

For just £755 at Amazon, it's a phenomenal over £600 saving, beating anything we've seen before. At first glance, it'll be £839, which in itself is a great deal, but if you buy it before 5th Feb, you get another 10 per cent off at checkout – making it £755. That is the craziest deal we've ever seen, but only while stocks last. And we can't guarantee the LG C4 will stay in stock, especially at this price. It was one of 2024's best OLED TVs after all. Thankfully, you can also pick it up for just £813 at Marks Electrical. So, if you're not quick enough to claim the checkout discount at Amazon, there's still a deal to be done.

42-inch LG C4 OLED TV was £1399 now £755 at Amazon (save over £600)

The 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV for a record low price of just £755 with a cheeky 10% extra off at checkout – we never thought we'd see the day. But, you've only got until 4th Feb to claim this very excellent deal and get your hands on a 5-star OLED for an unbeatable price.



We tested the 42-inch LG C4 OLED TV when it came with a £1400 price tag – and even then, we gave it five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. To see it at almost half the price at a staggeringly low £755 at Amazon is simply quite astonishing. At first click, you'll see it's £839, but look a little closer and there's 10% extra off at checkout.

It may be LG's smallest OLED TV, but it sure is mighty. In our full review, we said: "It delivers a wonderfully punchy, immersive viewing experience despite its small form factor, with noticeably higher peak brightness than its older rivals."

It's got a dynamic but accurate picture, solid motion handling and excellent gaming specifications. In fact, gaming-wise, it's the same as its larger siblings, which means you still get four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 48Gbps bandwidth support for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM supported.

Of course, with a smaller OLED TV, there are some caveats. We didn't find the audio to be the best, and picture-wise the colours weren't quite as warm as its larger C4 siblings. But, these are small caveats, and we reported: "Trust us when we say that you won't find a better small OLED for the same price – just remember to budget for a soundbar as well if you want the best experience possible." Well, at now almost half off, we're pretty sure you'll have a little extra budget leftover.

It's not a price that'll stick around forever though. In fact we know that the extra 10 per cent off will be gone by the 5th Feb. So, if you're thinking of investing in a smaller OLED TV then this one's a solid choice. Never mind the fact it's a five-star Award winner, it's also a bloomin' good deal.

MORE:

These are the best TV deals for 2025

Our picks of the best 43-inch, best 42-inch and best 40-inch TVs

We rate the best gaming TVs available right now