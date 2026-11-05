Looking for an affordable 65-inch TV? This Award-winning Mini LED punches well above its weight – and it's on sale

Going big for your next TV?

The good news is that 65-inch TVs are now more affordable than ever – the hard part is finding a cut-price TV this size that's actually good.

Luckily, we've done the hard work for you. After a head-to-head battle royale of several five-star budget TVs, the TCL P8L came out on top and won a What Hi-Fi? Award thanks to its satisfyingly authentic movie and TV show experience.

And that budget price just got a little bit better. The P8L is now £699 at Amazon, a nice £50 discount.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £50 TCL P8L: was £749 now £699 at Amazon The TCL P8L is a performance-per-pound champ, offering a balanced, authentic picture, strong gaming specs and relatively good sound at a far lower price than you'd expect. Save £50 and get an Award-winning TV for only £699.

The TCL P8L punches well above its weight, with a picture and feature set that is rather impressive for the price.

This includes HVA panel tech, Quantum Dot colour, Mini LED backlighting and 72 independent dimming zones, which help it deliver more convincing contrast than many similarly priced rivals.

"In fact, this is a pleasantly dynamic performer that delivers punchy highlights and impressive depth for the money," our TCL P8L review reads. "It skilfully balances the requirements for sparkling stars and deep, dark space in the opening of Alien: Romulus, for example.

"This knack for balance is evident in the way the P8L handles colours, too. The reds and oranges of the recovery ship’s cockpit lights are punchy and vibrant against their dim, metallic housings, but character skin tones are rendered in natural hues and shades."

There are some compromises, of course. Brightness is limited compared to more premium TVs, and the reflective coating could be an issue in bright rooms. These are rather minor niggles considering the price, however.

The P8L is also a rather strong option for gaming, as two of the four sockets can support 4K/144Hz and 4K/120Hz. All four sockets can support VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, however. If you're looking for a big, budget TV for GTA 6, we'd put the P8L at the top of your list.

Dolby Vision is supported for film and TV too, along with HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ – a clean sweep of all four HDR formats that no TV from Samsung, Sony or LG offers. Google TV is also on board for streaming apps, including all four of the UK’s terrestrial catch-up services.

The Onkyo-tuned 2.1-channel speaker system is also pretty good by TV standards, with clear, well-anchored dialogue and a surprisingly spacious Dolby Atmos presentation. It'll do the job for everyday content, but we still recommend an audio system for movie watching.

The TCL P8L is not the most refined TV, but it is a performance-per-pound champ. Its balanced picture and extensive feature set make it incredible value, especially with £50 off at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our review of the Amazon QL65F602U

Also consider the TCL C8L review

Best TVs: flagship OLEDs and budget Mini LED sets tried and tested