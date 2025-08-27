The Sony Bravia 8 II is one of, if not the, best OLED TVs we've reviewed this year, and while it's comfortably a flagship TV when it comes to specs, its price has dropped so significantly that we can now compare it to mid-range OLED TVs.

We were pleasantly surprised by its lower-than-expected launch price, but that hasn't stopped Sony from aggressively dropping the price of the set just two months after its launch.

Case in point, this spectacular deal at Richer Sounds knocks a further £200 off the 55-inch model and £250 off the 65-inch model, compared to the last best price we saw it at.

That brings the 55-inch model, which we awarded five stars, down to just £1799. For reference, the non-QD-OLED Bravia 8 can now be picked up for £1499, but we'd recommend spending the extra £300 for the 8 II as it's a serious step up.

The best part about this deal is that you don't need to do anything to snatch these extra savings. Just add the 55 or 65-inch Bravia 8 II to your basket, and Richer Sounds will automatically add the discount.

And if that wasn't already good enough, Richer Sounds is also offering £500 off the Sony home audio range with the purchase of this TV, meaning you can snap up a Bravia Theatre Bar 9 or Bravia Theatre Quad system at a hefty discount for a full Sony home cinema setup.

Five stars Save £700 Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch: was £2,499 now £1,799 at Richer Sounds The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package. Also available at Sevenoaks with code GDSAVE200

Save £750 Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch: was £2,999 now £2,249 at Amazon The 65-inch version of the Bravia 8 II performs just like the 55-inch model, but with a small loss of sharpness (due to the same number of pixels being stretched over a larger area) and a fairly big increase in cinematic epicness. It also sounds even better, thanks to the larger size. If you're umming and ahing over whether to go for the 55- or 65-inch model, I recommend going for the bigger one. Also available at Sevenoaks with code GDSAVE250

I've seen every flagship OLED TV to launch this year so far, but none have captivated me quite like the Sony Bravia 8 II. The LG G5 came close, and the Panasonic Z95B's rich and engaging picture isn't far behind either, but if I were to buy one OLED TV this year, it would be the Sony.

The newer-generation QD-OLED panel is capable of going quite a bit brighter than its predecessor, the A95L, which makes highlights all the more impressive, but this extra brightness also brings with it increased contrast and colour volume.

This is such a vibrant TV that dazzles with colourful content, such as the Spider-Verse movies, but it's also beautifully balanced, boasting Sony's trademark approach to cinematic authenticity.

You won't find a sharper, more solid TV, either. The Bravia 8 II has clever AI-based processing that subtly sharpens certain picture elements. You never see the processing in action – you just see an incredibly crisp and three-dimensional-feeling picture.

Sony has done amazing work on dark gradation, too, which simply means there's a great combination of perfect OLED blacks and spot-on shadow detail.

Best of all, you don't have to work at all hard to get this supreme performance out of the Bravia 8 II. As we wrote in our full review:

"For a supremely authentic picture, simply pick Dolby Vision Dark for Dolby Vision content or Professional for everything else.

"Should you want a little more pop to proceedings, either because you’re watching in a room with ambient light or simply because you enjoy an even more thrilling delivery, simply switch to Dolby Vision Bright or the Cinema mode."

The Bravia 8 II is also one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy, thanks to an Acoustic Surface Audio+ system that combines excellent detail and directness with surprising spaciousness and atmosphere.

A dedicated soundbar or surround sound package will serve you better, which is why I'd recommend taking a look at the attached soundbar offer, as the five-star Bravia Theatre Bar 9 can be yours for just £699 with this deal (down from £1399).

Our only real issue with the Bravia 8 II is that it has just two HDMI 2.1 sockets (as well as two 'standard' HDMIs), one of which is also the eARC port. The G5, by comparison, has four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

The Bravia 8 II's limitation here is a bit of a pain for someone like me who has a PS5, an Xbox Series S and a Dolby Atmos sound system, but if you have only one or two of those devices, it will not be a problem at all.

All told, this is an amazing TV at an exceptional price, considering its newness. Yes, the price will likely continue to drop in the next few months, but a £700 saving is still huge for this exceptional OLED TV.

MORE:

These are the best TV deals for 2025

Our pick of the best 55-inch TVs

We rate the best gaming TVs available right now