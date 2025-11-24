Hurry! The 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV has dropped to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
The perfect time to pick up this Award-winning TV
OLED TVs can cost a pretty penny, but fear not. While we've seen some tantalising discounts on the five-star LG C5 in recent weeks, with Black Friday finally upon us, it's time for the best deal yet.
For just £1399 at Richer Sounds, the 65-inch C5 OLED can be yours – that's £100 cheaper than its previous lowest price and a massive total discount of £1300 on its launch price.
The price might look like £1499 at first, but simply add the code 'RSTV100' at checkout and you'll secure that extra £100 off.
While we may not have tested the 65-inch model, we've had our hands on the 55-inch LG C5 that is remarkably similar in spec. And what our expert testers deduced was that this five-star set is an exceptional TV for the money, with stunning yet balanced picture quality, solid gaming features and an all-round crowd-pleasing performance. Don't forget to enter code 'RSTV100' at the checkout!
If it's not clear by now, we can't recommend the LG C5 enough. Beating out the other best OLED TVs on the market for value, this five-star set offers flawless app support, solid gaming features and great picture quality.
And we happily gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award this year for being our favourite mid-range set, undercutting the flagship G-series as well as mid-range OLEDS from rival brands such as Sony and Panasonic.
It's the ideal TV for most people, capable of rich, solid and engaging pictures that balance vibrancy and authenticity, as well as excellent contrast and image solidity.
And it performs straight out of the box – though it's worth noting that our expert testers were particularly happy with its performance using the Filmmaker Mode preset.
LG's winning formula delivers on picture quality but also features, including four full-speed HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, plus excellent HDR support and brilliant app compatibility.
And the C5 uses webOS 25, LG's latest operating system, which supports a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.
The LG C5 is our go-to recommendation for buyers looking for a 65-inch TV but who can't quite stretch to the heights of the Bravia 8 II (or just don't want to).
So, grab it for Black Friday at the seriously low price of £1399 at Richer Sounds, before it's too late.
MORE:
Read our full 55-inch LG C5 OLED TV review
Black Friday 2025 hi-fi and home cinema deals live: our experts' picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, TVs, soundbars and more
How to avoid bad hi-fi and home cinema deals this Black Friday – top tips and tricks from our review team
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.