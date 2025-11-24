OLED TVs can cost a pretty penny, but fear not. While we've seen some tantalising discounts on the five-star LG C5 in recent weeks, with Black Friday finally upon us, it's time for the best deal yet.

For just £1399 at Richer Sounds, the 65-inch C5 OLED can be yours – that's £100 cheaper than its previous lowest price and a massive total discount of £1300 on its launch price.

The price might look like £1499 at first, but simply add the code 'RSTV100' at checkout and you'll secure that extra £100 off.

If it's not clear by now, we can't recommend the LG C5 enough. Beating out the other best OLED TVs on the market for value, this five-star set offers flawless app support, solid gaming features and great picture quality.

And we happily gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award this year for being our favourite mid-range set, undercutting the flagship G-series as well as mid-range OLEDS from rival brands such as Sony and Panasonic.

It's the ideal TV for most people, capable of rich, solid and engaging pictures that balance vibrancy and authenticity, as well as excellent contrast and image solidity.

And it performs straight out of the box – though it's worth noting that our expert testers were particularly happy with its performance using the Filmmaker Mode preset.

LG's winning formula delivers on picture quality but also features, including four full-speed HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, plus excellent HDR support and brilliant app compatibility.

And the C5 uses webOS 25, LG's latest operating system, which supports a wide range of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

The LG C5 is our go-to recommendation for buyers looking for a 65-inch TV but who can't quite stretch to the heights of the Bravia 8 II (or just don't want to).

So, grab it for Black Friday at the seriously low price of £1399 at Richer Sounds, before it's too late.

