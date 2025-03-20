Don't delay! Grab this excellent deal on a five-star Sony OLED TV

OLED TVs are not cheap, especially ones that hold the top spot for premium quality amongst the best 55-inch TVs. And that's a position proudly owned by the Sony A95L. Fortunately, while it originally retailed for £2999, we've found a deal that'll secure you a mega £950 off. A premium set for a less-than-premium.

For just £2049 at Sevenoaks, this solid 55-inch QD-OLED TV is up for grabs. And you might be wondering why? Well, it's because Sevenoaks has decided to offer an extra £250 off their preexisting discount for 'regular' customers with a quick sign up to their Rewards scheme. Thankfully, becoming a member is stress-free and also, most importantly, completely free. While it's not the cheapest we've ever seen this impressive set drop to, it's certainly the best price right now.

Sony XR55A95L QD-OLED TV was £2999 now £2049 at Sevenoaks (save £950)

The five-star Sony A95L is a true marvel in terms of picture and sound quality, which is exactly why we voted it one of the best 55-inch TVs on the market right now. And it earned that moniker when it was full price. How about now with £950 off? Colour us impressed.

While we've only reviewed the 65-inch Sony A95L QD-OLED TV model, their specs are mighty similar. And when we did get our hands on it, we called it "very special indeed". No surprise given it's Sony's flagship QD-OLED offering and that means premium quality.

We praised the A95L for its ability to display stunning brightness, contrast and colours, as well as being even-handed and authentic. When it comes to sound, we found it to be crisp, direct and spacious. And when you take all those aspects into account, you get a real idea of what you're working with. The only real let-down with this TV was the lack of more HDMI 2.1 sockets, sitting at just two currently.

But that certainly didn't stop us from saying in our full review: "Having put the 65-inch Sony A95L up against pretty much every other TV you might be considering, we can safely say that it is, with very little doubt, the very best money-no-object TV you can currently buy." And now, it's just £2049 at Sevenoaks, getting this premium OLED just became a little more achievable.

Feature-wise, it's a great set for gamers. Yes, there are only two HDMI 2.1, one of which is also the eARC port, and that is, in most circumstances, totally fine for normal gamers. Of course, this depends on how much you want to plug in. These sockets also support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and the A95L is the first Sony TV to support Dolby Vision gaming.

So, with a simple sign up to Sevenoaks' Rewards scheme, you can secure that extra £250 off. Plus, there's another £300 to save on the five-star Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, making it just £699 with this purchase.

