Seriously, just how cheap can this OLED TV get? The feature-packed LG B4 drops to its lowest-ever price

Our team of dedicated deal hunters has kept a close eye on the price of the LG B4 since it launched. Why? Well, while we haven't had the chance to fully review it, it's still the most affordable OLED TV available.

Better yet, the 55-inch model is now on offer directly from LG, where you can snap it up for a mere £580.

That's a substantial £720 saving off its original price of £1300, making this a devilishly tempting deal to compete with Amazon Prime Day.

LG OLED55B4ELA was £1300 now £580 at LG (save £720)

The LG B4 OLED range blends performance and value, and this is a huge saving on a popular size that will make a fine centrepiece in your setup. Crucially, without blowing your budget.

Note that we haven't reviewed the B4, however, based on our review of 2023's B3 OLED and the Award-winning 48-inch C4, we have it on good authority that this B4 should impress. LG has a consistent track record for delivering excellent picture quality and impressive features across its OLED lineup, and the B4 is (on paper) no exception.

Getting the benefits of OLED, including pixel-level lighting control and supreme contrast, at this price is a rare treat. You can expect perfect black levels thanks to the OLED panel technology and, while this isn't one of LG's brighter OLED Evo panels, LG promises that it will "shine with lifelike colours".

The B4's feature set is where it truly excels, as LG gave it a major overhaul for 2024. First and foremost is the upgraded chipset, LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor to be exact, which drives a host of picture and sound-enhancing features. This includes the ability to intelligently tweak the settings to best suit the content you're watching, as well as adapting the sound based on your environment.

Gaming performance also gets a major boost, thanks to the inclusion of four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, up from two on the previous generation model. They can all handle 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, while LG's excellent Game Optimiser feature sports a handy menu system that allows you to quickly adapt settings and see crucial information such as frame rate at a glance.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a gaming display with these credentials, alongside the built-in webOS streaming platform, HDMI eARC socket for pairing external sound systems and promised four years of software updates. You also get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, which is scarcely found in the realm of gaming monitors.

LG's deal that drops the B4's price to £580 is a seriously tempting offer, so don't hesitate if you're after an LG OLED at a bargain price.

