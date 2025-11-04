Getting your hands on one of the best projectors for your home cinema set-up can be a rather expensive endeavor, but not when there's a cheeky deal to be done.

Right now, Samsung's The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector can be yours for just £299, an incredible £600 saving and the best price we've seen.

At first glance, it'll look like £399, but you can secure that extra £100 off by simply using the promo code 'RSTV100' at checkout.

We haven't fully tested Samsung's The Freestyle 2nd Gen model, but from what we saw at the Gen 2's launch event, what we enjoyed in four-star original Samsung The Freestyle projector, we found to be again present, along with a couple of new surprises.

The 2nd Gen is pretty much identical in build, with its compact build, cylindrical body and podium-style base helping it stand out from rivals.

And spec-wise, it's more of the same, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, alongside support for HDR10+ and HLG. It uses an LED light source, with a claimed 30,000-hour life span, and a claimed peak brightness of 230 ANSI lumens. The built-in speaker capable of 360-degree sound that featured in the original is back, as is Samsung’s extremely clever auto keystone feature.

While physical connectivity options are limited to micro HDMI (although the connector does support HDMI ARC), The Freestyle excels in what it offers in terms of simplicity and portability with smart features and new gaming abilities all built-in.

And even simpler is Samsung's Tizen OS, which can be found on its TVs, to give you easy access to multiple streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, all of which are reached via dedicated hot keys on the remote control.

If you're into gaming, the 2nd Gen model has a feature the OG doesn't, access to Samsung's Gaming Hub, meaning you can play Xbox games using an Xbox Game Pass subscription directly through it.

Visually, it was hard to get a clear impression of the 2nd Gen in the bright exhibition space, but our expert tester reported: "There appeared to be decent detail to the picture, with solid enough colours and good definition and detail on faces and clothing. One of the areas we criticised the original for was the below-par black levels but it was impossible to really get an idea of this in an exhibition environment."

So, if you're looking for an entertaining projector that'll suit your movie watching and game playing needs, the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen is an incredibly tempting option, especially at this knockdown price, just £299 at Richer Sounds.

