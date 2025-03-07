Philips' new gaming projector has some impressive specs – but it also faces some stiff competition

Philips and Screeneo have announced the release of a new projector, the GamePix 800 Smart, which features an integrated Google TV dongle, 2500 ANSI lumens brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate into a package that Philips says is “built for today’s gamers.”

That level of LED-powered brightness is meant to let gamers use the projector at any time of day, not just with black-out curtains or when it’s dark.

This release follows on from the launch of the GamePix 900, so it seems Philips is investing more into the projector market.

The GamePix 800, which has a Full HD resolution, also promises an input lag of only 8ms at 120Hz, which is certainly very impressive by projector standards.

Philips adds that the projector can create between 70-inch and 150-inch images with a 1.49:1 throw rate. In simple terms, that means the projector will need to be placed at least 1.65 metres away from a wall to create a 70-inch image.

The projector also has dual HDMI ports for easy connectivity to multiple gaming devices or other streaming sticks, while the built-in 5-watt speaker with sound chamber delivers "immersive" audio.

It's also set to be easy to take from place to place, weighing in at 2.7kg. That's about the same as a small chihuahua.

You can buy the GamePix 800 Smart from April for £999. With that price tag, there’s some fierce competition from the likes of the Epson EF-22, which we awarded a commendable four stars for its bright gaming display. Taiwanese brand Optoma also just announced an on-the-go projector, the Photon Go, at a slightly lower price of £899, so it will be interesting to see how each one fares when we compare them as part of our reviews process.

