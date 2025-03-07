Philips' new gaming projector has some impressive specs – but it also faces some stiff competition

News
By
published

It's an 'all-in-one gaming and entertainment hub'

philips gamepix 800 smart on white background
(Image credit: Philips)

Philips and Screeneo have announced the release of a new projector, the GamePix 800 Smart, which features an integrated Google TV dongle, 2500 ANSI lumens brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate into a package that Philips says is “built for today’s gamers.”

That level of LED-powered brightness is meant to let gamers use the projector at any time of day, not just with black-out curtains or when it’s dark.

This release follows on from the launch of the GamePix 900, so it seems Philips is investing more into the projector market.

The GamePix 800, which has a Full HD resolution, also promises an input lag of only 8ms at 120Hz, which is certainly very impressive by projector standards.

Philips adds that the projector can create between 70-inch and 150-inch images with a 1.49:1 throw rate. In simple terms, that means the projector will need to be placed at least 1.65 metres away from a wall to create a 70-inch image.

The projector also has dual HDMI ports for easy connectivity to multiple gaming devices or other streaming sticks, while the built-in 5-watt speaker with sound chamber delivers "immersive" audio.

It's also set to be easy to take from place to place, weighing in at 2.7kg. That's about the same as a small chihuahua.

You can buy the GamePix 800 Smart from April for £999. With that price tag, there’s some fierce competition from the likes of the Epson EF-22, which we awarded a commendable four stars for its bright gaming display. Taiwanese brand Optoma also just announced an on-the-go projector, the Photon Go, at a slightly lower price of £899, so it will be interesting to see how each one fares when we compare them as part of our reviews process.

MORE:

Here are the best projectors we recommend

And check out our in-depth review of the Epson EF-22

This is how to set up a projector

TOPICS
Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Optoma Photon Go on white background
Optoma's new on-the-go projector is set to be one of the cheaper USTs on the market
Dangbei Freedo on table
Dangei’s new miniature projector is no bigger than your tumbler
A Philips OLED810 TV wall-mounted in a high-end lounge. On screen is an astronaut on a planet, with Ambilight spilling the same-coloured light onto the wall behind it.
Philips’ new OLED TVs have a unique gaming feature that I’m nerdily excited about
Epson EH-QS100 series projector
Epson’s new 4K ultra-short-throw laser projectors promise massive, bright pictures and flexible installation
A man in a black t-shirt speaking to an audience at a convention centre. Behind him is a picture of one of the new projectors. One of the people in the audience is out of focus but can be seen taking a picture of the speaker.
Yaber drops 2 new projectors to take on Hisense and Samsung at CES 2025
Philips OLED+950 2025 flagship
Philips 2025 OLED TV lineup: everything you need to know
Latest in Projectors
philips gamepix 800 smart on white background
Philips' new gaming projector has some impressive specs – but it also faces some stiff competition
Dangbei Freedo on table
Dangei’s new miniature projector is no bigger than your tumbler
Sony Bravia Projector 8 home cinema projector
Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES)
Optoma Photon Go on white background
Optoma's new on-the-go projector is set to be one of the cheaper USTs on the market
Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro portable projector
Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro
Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector
Save £210 on Samsung's small but mighty four-star projector
Latest in News
philips gamepix 800 smart on white background
Philips' new gaming projector has some impressive specs – but it also faces some stiff competition
Q Acoustics&#039; three Q SUB models side by side against a brown backdrop
Trio of new Q SUB subwoofers bring bass boosts for Q Acoustics' multi-Award-winning speakers
QD-OLED TV: Samsung QE65S95C
The historically anti-OLED Samsung is now selling more OLED TVs than Mini LED models
LG G5 OLED TV wall-mounted with Apple TV+&#039;s Wolfs on screen
LG has officially revealed the G5 OLED TV's price – and there are already some tempting pre-order deals
The Clearaudio Diamond Jubilee MC cartridge on a bed of diamonds.
This moving coil cartridge costs as much as a family hatchback
Dynaudio Confidence 20A
Dynaudio's Confidence 20A active speakers boast "the biggest upgrade in active hi-fi in over a decade"