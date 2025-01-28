Philips unveils its 2025 Ambilight OLED TVs with substantial brightness upgrades and AI aplenty

Philips has announced its latest range of OLED TVs (as well as new Mini LED TVs and soundbars) at its TP Vision Live event in Barcelona, Spain. The AV brand's 2025 TV range leverages the latest panel technology for major increases in brightness, alongside a powerful Bowers & Wilkins sound system on one of the premium new models. There are four new OLEDs in total, with a new flagship which promises to deliver "true reference quality images".

This new panel technology is coming to the OLED950 and OLED910, which represent the top end of Philips' new range. The OLED950 appears to be the company's 2025 flagship model, though we need to confirm if it's replacing the premium, B&W soundbar-wielding OLED959 which was released late last year. Sitting just below that is the OLED910, which will succeed last year's OLED909.

As expected, Philips has stuck by LG Display for its new OLED range. It has dropped Micro Lens Array (MLA) and replaced it with the new Primary RGB Tandem panels which we've also seen on the LG G5 and Panasonic Z95B, and Philips is touting an impressive peak brightness figure of 3700 nits on both aforementioned models. Philips has also implemented an "ultra-low reflectivity" feature which claims to "block more than 99 per cent of any on-screen reflections to ensure that picture detail and accurate colour reproduction is maintained even in the brightest of viewing conditions", while the improved power supply reduces power consumption by 20 per cent, despite the considerable brightness boost.

This latest generation panel is backed by Philips' latest 9th Gen version of the P5 AI Dual Engine processor, which spans most of the new OLED range aside from the new entry-level OLED760. The upgraded processor brings a raft of picture enhancements backed by AI. Adaptive Intelligence uses AI, deep learning and trained in-frame analysis to classify content on-screen and adapt the picture quality to best suit the content you're watching, while the new Specular Highlight contrast enhancement feature can reportedly enhance bright details from HDR sources.

Furthermore, there are new versions of Philips' Machine Learn Sharpness system, AI Smart Bit Enhancement algorithm and AI Perfect Reality feature – all of which use AI to enhance sharpness, contrast and picture detail. There is also the new AI Adaptive Gamut Enhancer which will optimise "colour reproduction by extending colours to make them more vibrant but without affecting skin tones", which should help to utilise the full extent of these new OLED panels.

(Image credit: TP Vision)

While picture specs and processor performance appear to be fairly consistent between the OLED950 and OLED910, the two TVs appear to take different paths when we get to sound systems. The OLED910 retains the Bowers & Wilkins 3.1 channel sound system, with dedicated left, centre and right-firing speakers.

Each channel features two 30mm X 50mm midrange drivers, a single titanium dome tweeter, and a Nautilus tube; all of which are staple aspects of B&W's premium hi-fi speakers. These are backed by a total of 81W of amplification alongside a rear-facing subwoofer supported by four passive radiators. Each speaker component (including the subwoofer) has been placed in acoustically isolated chambers to improve rigidity and reduce distortion.

The OLED950, on the other hand, utilises a discrete 70W 2.1 channel system which appears not to have been tuned by Bowers & Wilkins (a decision that What Hi-Fi? Editor-in-Chief Alastair Stevenson is very keen on). This set features a triple-ring rear-facing subwoofer with four passive radiators and an "accurate digital crossover" which will precisely distribute sound across the left and right channels.

The OLED950 is set to come in two sizes – 65 and 77 inches – and the OLED 910 will release in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes. Pricing is yet to be announced, but we know that these TVs will launch in September and June respectively. Both models will include Philips' four-sided Ambilight system which is set to deliver an "immersive viewing experience".

New mid-range and entry-level OLEDs

(Image credit: TP Vision)

Taking a look further down the new line-up, we have the OLED810 and OLED760. The OLED810 is set to replace the OLED809 of last year, with upgrades coming to the OLED EX panel to push brightness further, alongside the inclusion of the latest AI features found on the aforementioned flagship models.

Despite sticking with a "traditional" OLED panel on the OLED810, Philips claims that we can expect a 200-nit increase over the OLED809, resulting in a peak of 1500 nits on the 55-, 65- and 77-inch versions. The 42- and 48-inch models are set to feature slightly lower brightness specs, though that is commonplace across most (if not all) manufacturers. The smallest variant is also set to receive a slightly less powerful sound system – 50W – compared to the 70W 2.1 channel system found on the 48-inch and upwards models.

The OLED810 retains its rotating pedestal design, with slim bezels and a discreet sound system, though Philips has swapped the angular bottom plate for an oval-shaped design. No mention has been made regarding HDMI connectivity, however, we suspect that most TVs in this range feature two HDMI 2.1 sockets; the OLED950, OLED910 and OLED810 all support up to 144Hz, as well as Dolby Atmos over HDMI eARC.

The OLED810 will of course go up against the new LG C5, and we've already compared the two models in our Philips OLED810 vs LG C5 feature.

Last, but by no means least, we have the OLED760, which serves as Philips' entry-level OLED for 2025. It features a higher brightness output of 1000 nits compared to last year's OLED769 and swaps Google TV for Philips' Titan OS. Interestingly, this is the only OLED TV in the range to include four HDMI 2.1 sockets with support for 4K/120Hz signals; this is because it does not use the MediaTek Pentonic 1000 chipset.

The OLED750 sports a slightly older 7th Gen P5 AI processor, though Philips has updated it to include the AI Adaptive Intelligence and AI Adaptive gamut enhancer features. There is also the new Intellisound feature which uses AI to detect content types and adapt the sound profiles based on what you're watching.

Both the OLED810 and OLED760 will feature three-sided Ambilight. Both pricing and availability are currently unknown, though we anticipate a release window near the OLED910's June launch.

