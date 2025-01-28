Meet Philips’ 2025 LED TV range – premium Mini LED, revamped Ambilight, and more

Philips has unveiled its 2025 TV lineup, bringing with it several significant updates across its range of backlit models (click here for our separate stories on the new Philips OLED TV models and the new Philips soundbars).

This new range includes new Mini LED sets and an expanded selection of QLED offerings, all featuring the brand's signature Ambilight technology. Without further ado, it's time to say hello...

Philips MLED950 – premium Mini-LED with Ambilight Plus

The MLED950, launching in September, is Philips' latest Mini LED flagship. Available in 65- and 75-inch sizes, it features a 144Hz panel with 98% DCI wide colour gamut coverage, paired with a claimed 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Its standout feature for many will be the new Ambilight Plus system, which introduces dome-shaped lenses on the rear-mounted LEDs. This enhanced system can project up to four different halos at varying depths, with 192 LED zones for more precise light control and motion tracking, not to mention (hopefully) more immersion.

Audio capabilities land in the form of a 60W 4.1 sound system comprising of two down-firing and two side-firing drivers, along with a dedicated rear-mounted subwoofer. Philips' Intellisound engine also aims to actively detect the content type before applying optimised audio profiles automatically.

A new 7th Gen P5 AI processor takes care of picture processing, powered by an AI Adaptive Intelligence feature that uses machine learning for content classification while drawing from multiple data sources including trained in-frame analyses, META data, source information, and environment sensing. Phew. All of that data is crunched behind the scenes to adjust and optimise the final picture quality. It all sounds very promising, of course, but we’ll reserve our final judgement for our full review.

Elsewhere, there’s also a new AI Adaptive Gamut Enhancer, particularly targeted at Rec.709 sources, which optimises colour reproduction by extending the panel's wide colour gamut capabilities, with user-selectable natural, balanced, and vibrant presets.

Gaming features include Freesync Premium Pro compatibility and four full-bandwidth HDMI inputs supporting 48-144Hz. The updated Game Bar 2.0 interface also provides quick access to gaming-specific picture settings and cloud gaming services.

As for the design, it’s a slim-line affair, featuring an extra-narrow metal bezel frame with a thin brushed strip in a satin chrome shine finish, complemented by a central, pill-shaped swivel stand. The 77-inch version gets feet instead.

Philips MLED910 : mid-range maestro

Positioned beneath its flagship sibling and launching in May, the Philips MLED910 expands the company’s Mini LED offering with sizes from 55 inches to 85 inches. Delivering 1000 nits of peak brightness through its 144Hz panel with 93% DCI colour coverage, the set is also paired with Philips' P5 processor and three-sided Ambilight setup.

Sound quality varies by model, with the 55-inch and 65-inch versions featuring a 40W 4.0 sound system, while the larger 75-inch and 85-inch models step up to 50W 2.1 systems with rear-mounted subwoofers. All variants benefit from the new Intellisound engine for automatic content-based audio optimisation.

The gaming experience is also enhanced by Freesync Premium compatibility, with all four HDMI inputs supporting full 48-144Hz bandwidth connections. The Game Bar 2.0 includes an enhanced colour helper mode for more accurate colour selection and filtering.

Design-wise, the MLED910 features an extra-narrow bezel frame with a black sheen finish strip and matching soap bar arch feet.

Philips PUS9000 'The One': QLED treatment

(Image credit: Philips)

The PUS9000 continues Philips' 'The One' concept, now enhanced with QLED technology. Launching in April, this range spans 43-inch to 85-inch sizes, combining P5 processing with 144Hz WCG LCD panels and three-sided Ambilight tech. The quantum dot technology marks a notable upgrade for the series, offering extended colour reproduction compared to conventional LED panels.

Audio specifications are tailored to each model's scale, with the 43-inch model featuring a 20W 2.0 system focused on clarity and dialogue reproduction. The 50- to 65-inch versions step up to 40W 4.0 configurations, while the largest 75-in and 85-inch models pack in beefier 50W 2.1 systems. Each variant also features the new Intellisound engine for optimised audio profiles.

Gaming capabilities include Freesync Premium support across all sizes, with Game Bar 2.0 also present and accounted for, via the updated Titan OS platform.

The design maintains a minimal bezel with a gunmetal grey strip on the lower edge, complemented by a central swivel stand. The larger 75-inch and 85-inch versions use narrow, pill-edged metal feet in a matching gun metal finish.

There are no specific release dates or pricing information for regions at the time of writing for any of the models (beyond their respective aforementioned month release windows), but we expect to hear more specific details from Philips over the coming days, so stay tuned.

