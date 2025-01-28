Philips’ new soundbar line-up features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and stylish, discreet designs

Three new soundbars from Philips are entering the ring, each offering different form factors to suit different installations and provide an “easy home cinema solution”.

Philips says the B6100, B8200 and B8500 will offer “superb performance, high power and top specifications” and are set to come out throughout the year.

It’s good news for movie fans, as all the models include Dolby Atmos and DTS:X (plus Virtual X) compatibility. Like most soundbars on the market, there is an accompanying app you can use to control the soundbars as well as a physical remote: the Philips Entertainment App.

The first in the brand’s lineup is the B8500 (pictured above), which comes with an 8-inch driver subwoofer. This 5.1-channel soundbar is designed to fit with the central stands of the new MLED950 and OLED810 TVs. The latter isn’t available until June, and the MLED950 will be sold from September. Its elliptical design is meant to reduce its height to remove any potential screen blocking, too. This is also the only model in the new range that has a dedicated HDMI input. This supports 4K/120Hz passthrough, which will appeal to keen gamers who don’t want to lose one of their TV’s valuable HDMI 2.1 sockets. You can get your hands on the B8500 from September.

Next up is the B8200, which has been branded as a discreet model with a “full-size performance”. It’s just 3.7cm tall and 81cm wide, allowing the ‘bar to be used with TVs with low stands without blocking the screen. The twin-driver subwoofer has a claimed 120W of power and can be used either mounted horizontally or vertically. This soundbar will be launched in August.

Bringing up the rear is the B6100. It shares the same elliptical design as the B8500 and has the same height of 6.5cm. It’s just 60cm wide, though, and is designed to partner smaller TVs. This is a 2.1 system that comes with a 120W subwoofer, and you will be able to buy it from May.

