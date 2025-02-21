Optoma's new on-the-go projector is set to be one of the cheaper USTs on the market

It promises an era of "smart, sustainable, and flexible entertainment"

Optoma has expanded its on-the-go home cinema range, launching the Photon Go, an ultra-short throw (UST) projector with RGB triple laser tech.

The company says the projector “can transform any wall into a screen” and projects a 100-inch image from less than 25cm away with auto image correction. The Photon Go has auto keystone and focus technology, so you should be able to correct any distortion if the projector is at an angle.

To make it portable for users without faffing about with too many wires, the Photon Go has a built-in battery and integrated Google TV. The latter provides access to apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Disney+. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 5, 6 and 7 ensures easy connection in your home too, according to Optoma.

In terms of audio, it has dual 10W built-in Bluetooth speakers with integrated Dolby Audio.

RGB laser projectors look brighter than traditional single laser and lamp projectors with the same brightness level, which Optoma says creates a “remarkable viewing experience in both dark and well-lit environments”.

Optoma also says it is "the first in its ground-breaking Photon series" but has kept quiet on what the rest of the line will include.

It will be available to buy from April this year at a price of £899 in the UK, with no word on US or Australian release plans.

That puts it at the cheaper end of the UST projector spectrum, so it will be interesting to see how it compares to the more expensive models that dominate the market.

Product manager for home and mainstream at Optoma, Oliver Blundell, said the projector embodies the idea that “entertainment should be accessible to anyone, anytime”.

Portable projectors at this price are becoming more common, but we're yet to find a five-star champ that has wowed us.

The latest one we had in our testing room most recently, for example, was the cute yet limited Xgimi MoGo 3 which we awarded a middling three-star rating.

We are seeing the projector in action later today at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show, and will keep you updated.

