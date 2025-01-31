Philips’ first 4K gaming projector lands with an early-bird price that's almost too good to ignore

Philips has announced its first dedicated gaming projector, the GamePix 900, featuring 4K resolution and an impressive 240Hz refresh rate at Full HD – and early birds can secure one at a significant discount – the gaming-focused projector is being offered to the first 1,000 customers at £495, which is a very pretty substantial saving over its planned retail price of £819.

Note, however, that after adding a unit to our cart and starting the checkout process to see how much delivery could cost, our UK postcode was quoted at a pretty hefty £79.82 delivery charge. Philips’ site also states that the total excludes VAT and taxes, so while still a decent saving from the launch price, you might end up paying a little more than the advertised price. We’ve reached out to Philips to see what this might entail, and will update this article accordingly. Pre-orders are available now, with delivery expected in April.

As for the specs, the GamePix 900 is powered by a Texas Instruments DLP chip capable of delivering 4K resolution at 60Hz, 1440p at 120Hz, or Full HD at an esports-ready 240Hz. The projector boasts an ultra-low input lag of just 6ms at 240Hz, which should satisfy even competitive gamers.

Brightness is rated at 1000 ANSI lumens via an LED light source, which Philips claims will last for 30,000 hours – equivalent to more than a decade of heavy use. The projector can create images up to 120 inches in size and supports HDR10, with 95% coverage of the Rec. 709 colour space.

The GamePix 900 also includes three specialised gaming presets – Action (optimised for dark scenes), Adventure (enhanced contrast and HDR), and Sports (emphasising vivid colours). All modes retain the projector's low input lag smarts.

Weighing in at just 2kg and measuring 219 x 219 x 119mm, the GamePix 900 is notably compact, providing a potentially portable gaming solution and/or one for smaller spaces. For the audio, it packs in a 5W speaker with a sound chamber, though serious gamers will, of course, likely want to pair it with dedicated audio equipment.

