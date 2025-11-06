Hisense's Award-winning projector has just crashed to its lowest price yet for Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us, and that means there are oodles of deals available on some top-notch home cinema kit. And, if you're looking for a dinky projector to take home in time for Christmas, we have spotted a brilliant bargain for you.

The five-star Hisense M2 Pro is available at Richer Sounds for £949, lopping £350 off its original price. That's the lowest price we've ever seen it, and a pretty decent drop considering it's new on the market.

While this projector is small in stature, it punches way above its weight to offer a complete home cinema in a box.

Hisense M2 Pro was £1299 now £949 at Richer Sounds (save £350)

The five-star Hisense M2 Pro is one of our latest What Hi-Fi? Award-winners, impressing us with its small size yet big performance. It's got an easy set-up, boasts a sharp and consistent picture and has solid app support, which makes this one of the best coffee table projectors on the market.

Also available at Amazon and Peter Tyson

The Hisense M2 Pro offers movie fans a home-cinema-in-a-box experience at an incredibly portable weight of just 3.9kg. With this set-up, it doesn't have to live in your lounge, but when you're ready for a movie night, it's good to go.

And when it comes to 'serious' projector models, its £1299 price tag, when we first reviewed it, was already competitive against the likes of its biggest rivals, such as the BenQ X3100i, 2024's Award-winner costing around £2000.

From a design standpoint, the M2 Pro ticks all the right boxes, impressing with its small, unassuming form and impactful spherical glass lens at its front and speakers at its side. Plus, the stand it sits upon is hinged, making it easy to adjust the angle of the image.

Feature-wise, it's packed with impressive specs including the use of Hisense's Trichoma Laser technology, improving picture quality using three individual lasers to create the red, green and blue parts of the image.

Brightness levels are impressive too, with a claimed peak of 1300 lumens. This is 300 lumens higher than its direct rival, the Epson EF-72, which peaks at 1000 lumens.

HDR support is also onboard, with the M2 Pro working with all four of the currently available formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. You'll also find support for all the usual suspects on the streaming market, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

It's important to note, for anyone who finds this to be a dealbreaker, there's only one HDMI 2.1 input onboard, a single USB 3.0 and a power connector. So, if you're looking to connect your Blu-ray player and games console, you'll have to ready to swap those cables around frequently.

When it comes to sound, we said in our full review: "The unit produces a surprising amount of sound volume for such a small package", noting that the twin speakers were capable of offering enough clarity and separation to keep voices and background noise separate enough for comfortable viewing.

All-in-all, the M2 Pro is one of the best coffee table projectors on the market, offering solid picture quality, excellent app support and a wonderfully easy set-up process. And at £350 off at Richer Sounds for this Award-winner, it's one we seriously recommend.

