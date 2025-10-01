If you're creating a home cinema setup and are on the lookout for one of the best projectors, then this is a seriously sweet deal that is not to be missed.

Say hello to the five-star Epson EH-TW7000, which has just plummeted to a temptingly low price of £980 at Amazon. It's not a record-low price, but it's still cracking value.

Even though it lacks built-in speakers or a smart platform, it more than makes up for it in excellent detail, outstanding HDR, and 3000 lumens of brightness. Snap it up right now and make your home cinema dreams come true.

Save 18% (£220) Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector: was £1,200 now £980 at Amazon With £220 off, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better projector at this price point. The feature list is bumper full with 4K resolution (via pixel-shifting technology), strong contrast, vibrant colour, and immense cinematic appeal. A great deal for anyone looking for a mid-range projector for their home cinema setup. Five-stars

While it's not the latest and greatest in Epson's lineup of 3LCD 4K home cinema projectors, it is an absolute gem at this price, especially considering how great its performance is.

With a very simple and easy setup (especially by projector standards) and loads of lens flexibility to boot, the EH-TW7000 makes an excellent first impression.

And that sentiment continues when you start watching movies on it, as its detailed, crisp and natural image makes it an excellent choice to be the crown jewel in your home cinema setup. We praised its ability to capture subtle texture and skin details, as well as its controlled and varied dynamic range.

With two HDMI ports, you can hook up a streaming stick or Blu-ray player, although there is no HDMI ARC, which is a slight issue if you plan on using it with an AVR or soundbar. You do have an audio out jack, however, so there is still an option for external audio.

Overall, if you're taking your first foray into the world of 4K projectors, then this is a great model to start with, especially at £980 at Amazon. Don't miss out on this stellar home cinema deal.

