Looking for a good projector to upgrade your home cinema setup? There's a lot of choice in our best projectors guide, but some of them might cost you a pretty penny.

Fortunately, one of our favourite affordable 4K projectors, the five-star Epson EH-TW7100, is available for just £1249 at Peter Tyson right now. That's a £350 saving. As an added incentive, If you grab it before September 30th, you will also get £150 cashback.

The Epson EH-TW7100 is a brilliantly well-judged and affordable 4K projector and our expert testers said as much when they carried out their full review.

While it's a shade pricier than an entry-level device, securing it for £1249 at Peter Tyson makes it a tad more enticing. £350 more enticing, in fact, or £500 with the cashback.

With excellent contrast, a balanced, nuanced colour palette and good connectivity options, it's a solid option for most people.

It's easy to set up and install, as well as producing a picture that emulates that of the cinema, which is exactly what you want to hear when shopping for a projector.

And fortunately, you don't have to tinker with any settings to get a great image right from the get go. All the preset modes are very well judged and the colours are balanced with naturally smooth motion.

Image-wise, you'll be able to project a 100 inch image from distances between 2.95 and 4.77m and can either be ceiling, rear rack or desktop mounted.

While there's a lot to love about the EH-TW1700, it's the Bluetooth for audio-out to a soundbar or wireless speakers that is one of the most impressive features, as well a sufficient HDMI and powered USB ports.

All this led us to say in our review: "That performance, combined with its luminance, connectivity options, flexibility and the available accessories, all add up to a superb family projector that will make an excellent addition to almost any home. You won’t find better in this class."

Which is why we're particularly happy to recommend it at its current price.

