Sick of streaming? Looking to get the very best out of your 4K Blu-ray collection?

Then look no further than the Panasonic DP-UB9000.

Panasonic's five-star Blu-ray player may be a few years old now, but it's still our top choice in the high-end market for its supreme picture and sound quality.

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is on sale now at Sevenoaks with £200 off. Just in time for you to grab some accompanying 4K Blu-rays in the Black Friday sales!

Five stars Save 20% (£200) Panasonic DP-UB9000: was £999 now £799 at whathifi.com A home cinema powerhouse, the Panasonic DP-UB9000 offers an immensely sharp and detailed picture, excellent colour balance and solid, powerful sound. Support for all four HDR formats as well as Dolby Atmos is present, and it's all wrapped in a pleasing aluminium chassis. The DP-UB9000 should be on every cinephile's radar, especially with £200 off.

You might notice in our Panasonic DP-UB9000 review that we tested the 4K Blu-ray player at £849, but Panasonic has since hiked up the price to £999. So rest assured, you are indeed making a saving of £200 here!

If you're a home cinema enthusiast, then the Panasonic DP-UB9000 is a seriously capable machine for all your AV needs.

HDR support is all-encompassing with HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG all supported. Its HCX (the amazingly-named Hollywood Cinema Experience) picture processing engine also includes a new HDR optimiser that accounts for your display's brightness and tweaks the image to extract the most detail in whites and bright scenes.

When we tested the player with a copy of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, we were blown away by the sharp picture detail and balanced colours.

"As our four intrepid explorers are dropped off at the start of their hunt for the Jaguar’s Eye, the jungle backdrop looks breathtaking," our review reads. "Clouds, blue skies and lush foliage combine to create a picture rich with information and beautifully shaded colours. The level of detail on display is stunning."

Not to be outdone by the robust picture quality, the DP-UB9000's sonic performance also impresses. A play of U2 360° At The Rose Bowl reveals clarity, space and detail in abundance, with a power and solidity of sound that several of its rivals fail to match.

The DP-UB9000 has a solid build too, with a rugged aluminium chassis that feels designed with no expense spared. A true treat for fans of physical media and home theatre set-ups.

The Panasonic DP-UB9000 is a previous Award-winner and has endured in our list of recommendations for several years for its exceptional home cinema performance. If you have the budget and a set-up that can make the most of its talents, we'd highly recommend the DP-UB9000 with £200 off at Sevenoaks.

