Amazon very much led the charge in starting the Black Friday sales this year, and as usual, has offered some generous discounts on its own products.

And we're very pleased to see the (predictable) inclusion of Fire TV Sticks, Amazon's own streaming devices that continue to sell like hotcakes despite the rise in smart TVs.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is our pick, with the Black Friday discount dropping the price down to down to £24.99. That's a whopping 58% off!

Amazon products are notorious for dropping to their lowest price during sales events, so this week is absolutely the time to invest if you've been eyeing up this versatile streaming stick.

Save 58% (£35) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £24.99 at Amazon We haven't reviewed the second-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but its predecessor earned five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award. With an app-stacked Fire TV OS, support for all four HDR formats and Alexa voice control, we're confident recommending this model too.

If your funds can stretch, you could also consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's on sale for £40 at Amazon, and boasts a faster processor, double the storage and an Ambient Experience feature – check out our Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday guide for more information.

However if you're just looking to simply stream in 4K, the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will suit you just fine.

We haven't actually reviewed this second-generation model, but the previous model received five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award.

We're confident in recommending this newer incarnation, which is 30% faster thanks to its quicker 1.7GHz processor.

As the name suggests, 4K streaming is supported. But it doesn't stop there – all four formats of HDR (Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus) are supported as well as Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio, making this streaming stick a true all-rounder.

As an Amazon product, Alexa voice control is included, and this can extend to controlling your TV, soundbar or AV receiver.

The main draw, of course, is the apps – and the Fire TV operating system is packed with choices including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer and Paramount+.

Amazon also advertises their Fire TV Sticks as the only streaming media player with the Xbox app, allowing you to stream games to your TV without the need for a console. Pretty nifty.

If you're after a fuss-free way to stream 4K content to your TV, you'll struggle to do better than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The Max alternative or the Google TV Streamer may boast more power, but they can't compete with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K's price – get it now for £24.99 at Amazon.

