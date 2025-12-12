The five-star Bose SoundLink Max is a Bluetooth speaker that serves up powerful, musical sound that really mixes it with the best of them – and right now, it's sporting a major discount.

For just £294 at Amazon, this five-star belter can be yours for the lowest price we've ever seen, making it a more affordable pick.

Even better news, this deal is across all three colourways. So, if you're considering Black, Dusk Blue or Citrus Yellow, you can save yourself 26 per cent.

Save £105 Bose SoundLink Max: was £399 now £294 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Max is a hugely likeable wireless speaker that delivers fun and entertainment in spades. And the rugged, ergonomic design makes for an outdoor-friendly package. A bigger, pricier model in the Bose lineup made a fair chunk more affordable with this £105 price drop.

The five-star Bose SoundLink Max is a pick we'd seriously consider when it comes to the best Bluetooth speakers on the market right now.

Bose wraps up excellent sound quality and an enjoyable user experience in an attractive package, but while the SoundLink Max is considered a more expensive option, it's worth it for those that can afford it.

Its ruggedised, rubberised build holds an IP67 rating, meaning it's water and dust-proof and great for outdoor use. Plus, it also boasts a cute carry handle that's hugely practical, twisting and locking into fittings on top of the main unit.

It's not super-light, weighing in at 21.3kg, but it's easy to hold and packed with premium features.

Like the battery life at a claimed 20 hours, depending on how you use it, and by simply pressing and holding the power button you can quickly find out how long you've got left.

Plus, aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and Google Fast Pair (for Android users) are both on board, as well as Bluetooth multipoint for connecting two devices simultaneously and switching between them whenever you fancy.

Sonically, our expert testers found the Bose SoundLink Max to be very bassy out of the box. With a bit of tweaking, though, turning the base setting down to around minus five or six, it produced a better-balanced and less overpowering sound.

This led us to say in our full review: "The Soundlink Max shouldn’t have any issues getting the party started – thanks, in the main, to its lively, punchy delivery."

You can't really ask for much more from the SoundLink Max, but a drop in price is definitely well appreciated. So, grab it for £294 at Amazon and get the tunes going.

