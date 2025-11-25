Small speaker, tiny price: JBL's five-star Go 4 is an ideal stocking filler if you're seeking early Christmas gift ideas
Great sound and portability for just £30
With all this talk of Black Friday, you might not want to hear the dreaded "C word". Still, Christmas is coming, whether you like it or not, so you'd better start thinking about present ideas before it's December 23rd and you're down at the all-night garage buying your cousin a pack of firelighters and some barbecue coals.
Instead, think smart and grab a JBL Go 4 Bluetooth speaker for just £30 at Amazon. This isn't the record-low of £25 seen last Black Friday, but it's still a pretty stellar figure for a speaker that we think is nigh-on unbeatable at this level.
As one of the best portable options in the Bluetooth speaker market, the JBL Go 4 can be taken with you on every trip and adventure. It delivers a fun, engaging sound and boasts seven hours of battery life, and at a penny under £30, you're not exactly taking a huge risk this Black Friday.
Deal also at Argos
We really love the JBL Go 4. While we were keen on its four-star predecessor, the JBL Go 3, we found its poor battery life and small stable of features to be limiting factors that ultimately robbed it of that crucial fifth star.
Thankfully, the fourth-gen follow-up is the real deal, impressing us deeply with the level of performance it offers from such a small, affordable unit. And look at it, it's so cute!
The Go 4 may be adorable, but boy is it rugged. Sporting a similar form and dimensions to a large deck of cards or a chunky bar of soap, the pocket-sized portable is set up for handling the strains of the outdoors.
Whether it was spraying it with a hose or dropping it from various surfaces, our review sample showed no signs of damage or wear across its attractive fabric jacket. Like almost all of JBL's portable designs, it's built to last.
The feature set is also impressive. Battery life is a solid seven hours, rising to nine if you use Playtime Boost, whereas Auracast compatibility lets you pair two Go 4s together in stereo or hook up multiple compatible JBL speakers. You even get Bluetooth Multipoint for pairing one of your speakers to two sources simultaneously.
Most importantly, the Go 4 sounds the business. Temper your expectations slightly (he's only small!) and you'll be rewarded with a sound that trounces the feeble, tinny effort of your phone's built-in speakers.
As our review enthused: "Rather than merely giving us a rough outline of instruments, the Go 4 wows us with its ability to fill in the gaps, providing a comprehensive mix of structure and body to the music it conveys".
It's fun, feisty and front-footed, all characteristics you want in a speaker designed for outdoor rambling and festive partying.
All in all, another triumph from JBL, baggable now for just £30 at Amazon or Argos. Stocking filler, anyone?
