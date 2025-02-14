Get it while it's cheap: this five-star Dali Bluetooth speaker is still discounted

One of the best Bluetooth speakers from the last couple of years is the Dali Katch G2. At the time of testing it, we found it to be the best sound-per-pound portable Bluetooth speaker on the market The speaker that is both comfortable in your home and on the road can now be snapped up at Peter Tyson for £299.

The product is three years old but it's been surprinsgly stubborn to price drops in that time. We saw it fall to this price back in November 2024, but that was the first time it had been discounted. With that history, there are no guarantees it'll be reduced further any time soon.

Best Dali Katch G2 Bluetooth speaker deal

We love the Dali Katch G2, and as soon as it reached our test rooms we were knocked out by just how good it looked. Bluetooth speakers can tend to be a little rough and ready, and understandably so, but here was a product that you could place in your living room, on your porch or in your conservatory and it would simply look the business.

It also does practically everything you could want it to do. Thanks to its 3300mAh battery, the Katch G2 serves up a whopping 30 hours of playtime, with Bluetooth 5.0 on board including support for aptX HD, aptX and AAC Bluetooth. You can stereo pair the G2 if you're bold enough to buy two of the units, granting you a total of 100W of power from your dynamic duo of five-star speakers.

What's certainly true is that you'll want as much of the Dali's sound as possible. The second-gen G2 remains one of the most refined and musically insightful Bluetooth speakers we've heard at this level, and while the JBL Xtreme 4 might have knocked it off its Awards perch, everything we said during our contemporary review remains true today. The Katch G2 digs into your music with far more nuance and insight than lesser rivals could manage, digging out textural details and emotional nuances while capturing a genuine sense of the music being played. It is – say it quietly – hi-fi-esque sound from a portable design.

