In the market for a portable speaker to give you music on the move? While we'd strongly recommend choosing from our best Bluetooth speakers guide, there's one pick in particular that's sporting a very nice discount right now that we need to talk about.

The JBL Charge 6 is currently just £151 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen.

Plus, it's our overall top pick from all the Bluetooth speakers we've tested for being an excellent all-round performer. So at this price, you really can't beat it.

While the deal is only available in black, if you had your heart set on another colour, you can pick any of the other six models for just £8 more at Peter Tyson.

The five-star JBL Charge 6 took up the mantle from the already impressive Charge 5, and ran with it.

The JBL Charge is a stalwart in the Bluetooth speaker scene, which is why we're on to the 6th generation model. Fortunately, with each iteration has come superior features and stronger sound.

This model has improved its waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof ratings, with beefier bumper guards and even a handy carry-handle for extra portability.

Upping the audio quality is the obvious move for a successor in an already well-established range and the Charge 6 does this with a 20mm tweeter and a newly developed woofer, the latter promising deeper and more powerful bass.

And in our review, we said: "The Charge 6 certainly sounds more powerful, but that muscle and authority are heard throughout the frequency range, not just in the lower end. The sound is clearer and more detailed than before, with vocals given extra solidity and textural depth; the highs soar with punch but clarity."

Its impressive offering doesn't end there. JBL has made the Charge 6 as cutting-edge and feature-heavy as possible, packing in Auracast audio sharing and support for 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio via USB-C.

You can also benefit from 24 hours of battery life, and four extra hours with Playtime Boost enabled. Plus, true to its name, the Charge 6 even doubles up to charge your smartphone or other portable device.

One of the Charge 6's biggest rivals is the Bose SoundLink Plus, but when it comes to price (and even quality), there's no comparison.

For Bose, you'll be paying out around £230 at most retailers. For the Charge 6, you're looking at just £151 at Amazon. A seriously competitive price and hard to beat.

