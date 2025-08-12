Without question, one of the best floorstanding speakers to pass through our test rooms in the last couple of years comes courtesy of Wharfedale and its Evo 4.4 towers.

We reviewed them back in 2022 and were impressed enough to award them not only five stars at their original £1199 asking price, but also a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award as one of the class leaders in the category.

And now, you can grab a pair in Wharfedale's walnut finish for just £699 at Peter Tyson. This takes a huge £500-sized chunk out of their original price and beats their previous lowest price by a cool £100.

Best Wharfedale Evo 4.4 speaker deal

Lowest ever price! Wharfedale Evo 4.4 was £1199 now £699 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

The Wharfedale Evo 4.4 towers deliver excitement and rhythmic drive in spades, but the can deliver a great deal of subtlety when the music demands. You'll need a decent amount of space so they can shine, but they won't fail to entertain. Saving applies to the walnut finish.

The new Wharfedale Evo 5 range was announced back in May this year, which is possibly one reason behind a new price drop for this older pair. Needless to say, this is great news for anyone wanting awesome speakers for a knockdown price.

In our Wharfedale Evo 4.4 review, we loved their "large-scale sound", which we described as "impressively articulate".

These Wharfedales are large, hefty floorstanders (they stand 106cm tall and use twin 15cm bass drivers after all), so you’ll need plenty of space to let them breathe, but when you do, their exciting-yet-subtle sound will provide hours of entertainment.

Unsurprisingly, the Evo 4.4's delivery is large-scale and authoritative, with the speakers showcasing impressive high- and low-level dynamic clout.

Leading and trailing edges to notes are well-defined, while the Wharfedalse also uncover an excellent amount of detail. In our review, we highlighted “the combination of the AMT tweeter and dome midrange delivers much in the way of resolution and transparency”.

As you'd expect from Wharfedale speakers at this level, the standard of build and finish is extremely high, whether we're referring to the speaker cabinets, terminals or drive units.

We'd suggest partnering the Wharfedales with a quality stereo amplifier, of course – something like the Rega Elex-R would be a good starting point – and you'll have these speakers singing in no time.

They should be easy to drive, so it's the quality of amplification that we think is going to make the biggest difference here, not the amount of power on tap.

At this discounted price of £699 at Peter Tyson, we think they could be just the ticket if you have enough space and crave a large-scale sound with plenty of authority.

