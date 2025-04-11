Great hi-fi doesn't have to cost a fortune, and we've found an excellent deal on a classic pair of Elac bookshelf speakers that's a budget no-brainer.

The Elac Debut B5.2 still pack a mighty punch for an entry-level pair of speakers. They sound sublime, delivering sound with a precision and cohesion that's rare at this price.

We were so impressed with them, we gave them five (yes, five!) consecutive What Hi-Fi? Awards between 2019 and 2023 at their £249 'tested at' price.

Head over to Peter Tyson and sign up to become a VIP member (which is free) and you can currently nab the speakers in their black finish for just £179. That's a saving of £70 on their RRP and the lowest price we've ever seen for these top-notch bookshelf speakers.

Under review, we praised Elac's already budget bookshelf bobby dazzlers for their 'detailed and organised sound', 'solid build' and 'unfussy nature', leaving us with no choice but to give them a What Hi-Fi? Award for five years running. At this price, they are a steal.

What makes the Elac Debut B5.2 speakers such a great buy? The Debut B5.2s don't sweeten any sub-par quality recordings they're fed; they are amicably even-handed and balanced, with class-leading insight and composure.

These qualities make them ideal for a wide range of musical genres, from dance music to experimental jazz. In our Elac Debut B5.2 review, we said, "They have the dynamic expression, detail resolution and tonal sophistication to handle it all, and enough stretch in their abilities to get better even when the rest of the system is upgraded."

So consider them as a future-proofing measure for your hi-fi aspirations. Alternatively, they're a great shout for a starter hi-fi system.

We also said they are "expressive performers that deliver sound with a precision and cohesion that’s rare for this level."

The Elacs are unfussy about placement, working as well when set in from the wall as they do when stuck on a shelf. That's thanks to their wide, solid soundstage.

And,d they work well with a wide range of partnering equipment, too, from budget micro-systems all the way up to quality separates. This versatility makes them an even more attractive option.

In short, they're some of the finest speakers Elac has ever made in its 40-odd years in the business. And now, at just £179 at Peter Tyson, they're a serious bargain.

