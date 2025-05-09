Having a modest budget doesn't put quality sound out of reach. Take the Elac Debut B5.2 speakers, for example. These multi-Award winners are one of just six models in our best budget hi-fi speakers buying guide, and are excellent options to pair a microsystem or front a separates hi-fi system – even at their original price.

Luckily for you, these Elacs are even better value today thanks to a generous discount that returns them to the lowest price we've seen.

The Elac Debut B5.2 are now £179 at AV.com and, if you sign up to a free VIP program, Peter Tyson. Considering they started life at £279, and received a five-star review and five (yes, five!) consecutive What Hi-Fi? Awards between 2019 and 2023, this deal is a real steal.

Under review, we praised Elac's already budget bookshelf bobby dazzlers for their 'detailed and organised sound', 'solid build' and 'unfussy nature', leaving us with no choice but to give them a What Hi-Fi? Award for five years running. At this price, they are a steal. £179 deal price also at AV.com

Despite their age, the Elac Debut B5.2 still pack a mighty punch for an entry-level pair of speakers and are our number one choice until you get to Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 money (£250), which took the What Hi-Fi? Award from the Elacs in 2024.

The Elacs sound sublime for their price, delivering sound with a precision and cohesion that's rare at this price. They don't sweeten any sub-par quality recordings they're fed; they are amicably even-handed and balanced, with impressive insight and composure.

These qualities make them ideal for a wide range of musical genres, from dance music to experimental jazz. In our Elac Debut B5.2 review, we said, "They have the dynamic expression, detail resolution and tonal sophistication to handle it all, and enough stretch in their abilities to get better even when the rest of the system is upgraded."

So consider them as a future-proofing measure for your hi-fi aspirations, even if you're buying them now for a starter hi-fi system.

A word of warning, though: these Elacs were recently replaced by the new four-star Elac Debut 3.0 DB53 (£299), so they won't be around for much longer. Hence, most likely, the generous discount.

