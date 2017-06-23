Question: what allows you to glide through the whole of the solar system in just seven movements?

If your answer is “A very fast rocket”, you’re on the wrong track – but we know of a service that can help.

And if you answered “Classical music”, we have news that might just excite you.

Primephonic, the one-stop shop for classical music lovers, is launching a ground-breaking new streaming service. It allows you to access more than 100,000 classical tracks in lossless CD quality from your iPhone, iPad or web browser, so you can now meditate on Mozart and bask in Beethoven anytime, anywhere.

The streaming service complements Primephonic’s download service, which offers music of a higher quality still.

More than music

It’s fair to say that What Hi-Fi? was already impressed with Primephonic’s download service, hence the five-star review it received in 2016. “With a great catalogue, superb website and useful extra content,” it noted, “Primephonic is much more than just a download site.”

How so? Because it provides more than just music. For instance, when you click on an album of Mozart recordings, along with the music you’ll receive a succinct summary of the composer’s life and works, complete with facts and anecdotes to impress your friends.

“Dave, did you know that Mozart’s musical style, although grounded in the Austrian and German tradition, is also influenced by Italian opera? No, didn’t think so. Anyway, it’s your round.”

And even if Dave is indifferent to the genius of Mozart, don’t worry: you’ll be able to find plenty of fellow classical music fans on the Primephonic website, where you can create your own profile, interact with other site users, and comment and share news articles.

Not that Primephonic is the reserve of classical music aficionados. Its extensive collection caters for the novice and the connoisseur, and it’s expertly curated to educate and inspire.

So if you did answer ‘rocket’ above, Primephonic is the perfect place to start exploring the unfathomably deep and rich world of classical music. What’s more, you can sign up for a 30-day trial of its streaming service – completely free of charge. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to immerse yourself in classical music.

>> To find out more about Primephonic, click here.