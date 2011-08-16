Though intended for use with its own headsets, thanks to built-in Bluetooth and a mass of cables, Nokia’s BH-905is will work with almost any audio device.



Good looks, solid build and built-in controls are all good, as is the noise-cancelling, but the sound is a bit cluttered and fuzzy, especially when using the non-aptX Bluetooth.



See all our headphone Best Buys



Join whathifi on Facebook

Follow whathifi on Twitter