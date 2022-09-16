You've heard of ultra short throw projectors – now Epson has a 'super ultra short throw' model

By Tom Bailey
published

Epson has unveiled a slew of new projectors, including the firm's first "super ultra short throw" model.

The flagship EpiqVision Ultra EH-LS800, which promises 4K PRO-UHD resolution, can throw out an 80-inch image when placed just 2.3cm from a wall. Users can produce a 100-inch picture from 9.8cm away, or a 150-inch image from 28.5cm. Impressive.

Epson says the laser-powered LS800 should appeal to movie buffs, streamers and gamers alike. Key specs include a peak brightness of 4000 lumens, a contrast ratio of 2,500,000:1 and a new dedicated gaming port with a claimed input lag of less than 20ms.

Built-in Android TV promises decent casting and easy access to most major streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus. You also get built-in Yamaha speakers although you might want to consider a dedicated home theatre speaker system

The EH-LS800B (black) and EH-LS800W (white) will be available from October, priced at £3300 (around $3800 / AU$5700. Not unreasonable when you consider the eye-watering cost of a super-sized TV such as this 98-inch TCL OLED.

Not desperate for your projector to get up-close-and-personal with your wall? You might want to consider the new EH-TW6150 and EH-TW6250, which are Epson's latest entry-level 4K PRO-UHD projectors.

Features include Android TV, Epson’s 3LCD technology and peak brightness of 2800 lumens. Prices start at £1100 (around $1300 / AU$1900), with the projector going on sale this month.

After something portable? The new CO-FH02 and CO-W01, which max out at WXGA and Full HD resolutions respectively, are pitched at the flexible working crowd. They boast compact designs and built-in Android TV. Availability starts in September, with prices due to start at £450 (around $520 / AU$780) for the FH02.

