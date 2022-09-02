TCL unveils 98-inch QLED TV and flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar

TCL wants to inspire "greatness" (and some serious binge-watching) with its latest wares, which range from a 98-inch QLED TV, to a new Dolby Atmos soundbar and a pair of "Wearable Display Glasses".

The company's IFA 2022 haul centres around "the world's largest QLED TV". The 98-inch TCL 98C735 is apparently designed to "replicate the best seat in the cinema". So, when the viewer sits 3 metres from the screen, they get the same 60-degree field of view as they would when sitting in front of a gigantic 30 metre movie screen.

Provided your eyes don't melt, you'll enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate, audio by Onkyo, access to two HDMI 2.1 ports and the Android TV operating system. The colossal panel – just one, rather cheeky, inch larger than LG's 97-inch G2 OLED – is due on sale before of the World Cup kicks off in November. The price is around £6000 / $8000/ AU$10,000, which sounds relatively reasonable for a monster screen.

TCL has also entered the premium soundbar market. Its flagship X937U Dolby Atmos soundbar promises 7.1.4 audio thanks to the addition of wireless rear speakers and TCL's own Ray-danz technology, which aims to maximise the size of the sweet spot. The price is expected to be around £700 / $800 / AU$1200, meaning that the X937U will rival the Sonos Arc.

(Image credit: TCL)

Now, the futuristic bit. With yet more rumours that Apple is developing a virtual reality headset, TCL has once again dusted off its TCL NXTWEAR. The wearable personal display concept, which made its debut at CES in January, is said to be light (just 75g) and capable of replicating the experience of "viewing a 140-inch screen 4 meters away". Don't expect to see it on sale anytime soon, though.

Elsewhere, the company showed off its latest Mini LED TV. The Premium Mini LED TV C835 bolsters its gaming credentials with a 144Hz refresh rate and relies on an Onkyo 2.1 sound system to deliver immersive audio. It comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes; prices start at £899 (around AU$1600).

Meanwhile, a similar Mini LED TV – the updated TCL Roku TV 6-Series – has surfaced in the States. The new Roku-powered R655 offers Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 144Hz and AMD FreeSync to optimise gaming performance. It's available in three sizes" 55-inch ($699), 65-inch ($999) and 75-inch ($1499).

