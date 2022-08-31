IFA 2022 news and highlights: Europe's biggest tech show is back with a bang!

IFA, Europe's biggest annual technology show, takes place this week. It's back in its usual Messe Berlin exhibition centre residency after a year's hiatus due to Covid. Indeed, the show controversially took place in September 2020 at the height of the pandemic, but unsurprisingly it was a compromised affair owing to travel and social restrictions. This year's event sees a welcome return to relative normalcy in the technology calendar.

Later this week, officially from Friday 2nd September to Tuesday 6th September, over 30 exhibition halls within the grounds will be packed with displays and demos from some of the world's biggest technology brands, including Huawei, LG, Panasonic, Samsung and TCL – and smaller ones too, of course. Brands that are not officially attached to IFA typically use this week to get in on the act of launching new products, too, so mark our words, there will be plenty going on.

Qualcomm will kick the show off with an opening keynote this Friday, and from then we can expect a barrage of new and exciting technology reveals over the following four days. We should see everything from cutting-edge 8K TVs to state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos soundbars to wireless and high-end headphones with a big chunk of connected smart home and autonomous car tech thrown in for good measure.

Whether officially part of the show or doing their own thing on the sidelines, manufacturers far and wide will very soon be pulling the cloth off hoards of new hardware. In fact, they are already starting to... and What Hi-Fi? is dutifully on the ground reporting on the highlights...

LG has unveiled a Flex OLED gaming monitor based on its C2 TV (Image credit: LG)

IFA 2022 news so far

LG reveals a Flex OLED gaming monitor based on its formidable C2 TV

Strictly speaking, the excellent LG C2 is a TV that can be used as a (great) gaming monitor. If you'd prefer a gaming monitor that can be used as a TV, though, LG now has a solution for you – the slightly whacky, curvy, flashy Flex.

Read the full LG OLED Flex story

JBL releases a range of Dolby Atmos soundbars for every budget

All the soundbars in the new four-strong JBL Bar Series include support for Dolby Atmos, wireless music streaming via AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast, and Alexa voice control. The Sonos Arc-rivalling JBL Bar 1000 is the brand’s new flagship model with 7.1.4 channels...

Read the full JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar story

Sony also reveals a new Dolby Atmos soundbar – the HT-A3000

The 3.1-channel soundbar features Sony's spatial audio solution, 360 Sound Mapping, which promises to deliver an "ultra-wide listening area". The A3000 also natively supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, though doesn't include any dedicated up-firing speakers.

Read the full Sony HT-A3000 Dolby Atmos soundbar story

Xgimi gives a European debut to its crazy Magic Lamp projector

If you've ever wanted a projector, wireless speaker and ceiling light in one convenient package, then you're in luck. The Magic Lamp ticks all these boxes and it's made its way over to IFA to wow the crowds.

Read the full Xgimi Magic Lamp story

More to follow...

