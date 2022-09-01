Tesla makes debut at IFA with robot vacuums, washing machines... and QLED TVs

Tesla – the Serbian appliance maker, not the US car giant – has launched a smorgasboard of tech at IFA 2022. Messy home? Try Tesla's laser-guided robot vac. Dirty undies? The company's Onyx washing machines will steam them clean.

More interestingly, the company has just unveiled its latest 4K QLED TV. The 55-inch Tesla Q55K925BUS promises "more than a billion colours, an impressive audio system and limitless smart options".

That last bit might be wishful thinking, but the K925 seems to have plenty going for it. Not only does it use the excellent webOS smart TV platform (albeit webOS 5, rather than the newer webOS 6), its built-in stereo speakers let you play music "even when the TV screen is off". Clever.

In the box, there's a motion-sensing Magic Remote that splits the screen so you can play video games whilst browsing online. There's also support for "HDR 10 and HLG" – but not Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos – and ThinQ AI voice controls.

Tesla's official spec sheet claims three "HDMI" ports and a gaming mode, but doesn't mention HDMI 2.1 sockets. In all likelihood, hardcore gamers will want to look elsewhere.

We're still waiting on the official price, but Serbian retailer Gigatron appears to be offering the 55-inch K925 at 66,999 Serbian dinar – around £500 / $600 / AU$850. Not bad for what sounds like a mid-range QLED TV, although there are plenty of cheap TV deals available around right now.

Will we ever see the K925 show up in the UK or US? Tesla says it's currently present in more than 15 countries in Europe and "dedicated to expansion" into more regions and markets around the world. So... possibly.

In the meantime you can always smarten up your home with the company's latest robot vacuum. It's said to boast "premium laser navigation" and even mops when you're not home.

