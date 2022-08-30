JBL releases a new range of Dolby Atmos soundbars for every budget, including a Sonos Arc rival

JBL is releasing an all-new line-up of Dolby Atmos soundbars with models to suit every budget.

All the soundbars in the four-strong new JBL Bar Series include support for Dolby Atmos and wireless music streaming via AirPlay 2, Alexa multi-room music and built-in Chromecast. The entire range can also be linked to voice assistant-enabled devices compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Available from October, the JBL Bar 1000 is the brand’s new flagship model with 7.1.4 channels of sound and four upward-firing drivers. It is capable of delivering both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound formats, and is priced at £1000 (around $1172 / AU$1689)

With a similar design to JBL’s previous soundbars, the JBL Bar 1000 includes detachable battery-powered rear speakers for truly wireless surround sound and a 10-inch wireless (except for power) subwoofer. The system boasts 880-watts of output power and supports JBL’s proprietary beamforming technology called MultiBeam, which aims to provide a more immersive listening experience so that owners can "hear and feel surround sound without needing additional speakers".

The JBL Bar 800 has a similar build to its big sibling with detachable wireless surround speakers and a 10-inch separate sub, but it drops two front and height channels for a smaller 720-watt 5.1.2 system. There's support onboard for Dolby Atmos but not JBL's MultiBeam technology. Priced at £800 (around $938 / AU$1351), the Bar 800 will also be available in October.

Meanwhile, the JBL Bar 500 is a 5.1 system with a single soundbar and a separate 10-inch wireless sub supporting virtual Dolby Atmos, MultiBeam processing and 590-watts output power. It is available from September and is priced at £500 (around $586/AU$844).

Finally, the JBL Bar 300, also launching in September, is described as a 5.0 single soundbar system with a built-in sub. This 260-watt system also supports virtual Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam processing and costs £350 (around $410 / AU$591).

The entire range can be controlled using the JBL One app and includes customisable EQ settings as well as JBL's PureVoice setting, which automatically optimises dialogue clarity.

