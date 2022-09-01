Toshiba unveils Quantum Dot TVs with HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos and sound by Onkyo

Toshiba has announced a new line-up of smart TVs for the UK at IFA 2022, including models with quantum dot technology plus a choice of operating systems from Amazon, Google and Linux.

The flagship 4K QA5D display features Toshiba’s top-of-the-range panel technology, including its TRU Picture Engine and support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG HDR formats. Dolby Atmos is also onboard, as is DTS:X and built-in speakers by Onkyo.

Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, the QA5D has a slim, ‘frameless’ design and features the Android 11 TV operating system. It offers two HDMI 2.1 ports with ALLM and eARC and Chromecast is on board with voice control courtesy of Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Future)

Prices for the QA5D start at £400 (around $461 / AU$697), while a sibling model, the QL5D, will offer the same design, quantum dot panel and audio system but with Toshiba’s Linux-based operating system instead of Android TV. The QL5D will be exclusive to Costco and Buy It Direct, with prices yet to be announced.

For fans of Amazon's TV platform, the UF3D is Toshiba’s first TV with Fire TV built-in. It’s designed to integrate with an existing Alexa set-up and includes an Alexa Remote for voice control.

This 4K UHD model also features Toshiba’s TRU Picture Engine with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Dolby Atmos is supported, and Onkyo has also designed its speakers.

With prices starting at £370 ($427 / AU$677), the UF3D is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. Also on display at IFA is the QF5D, another Fire TV model but with a QD film display, available in the same screen sizes with pricing still to be released.

(Image credit: Future)

Next up, the UK4D brings another operating system to the table. This time, it’s Toshiba’s Linux-based platform with Alexa built-in. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the UK4D has a frameless design with a 4K UHD panel and TRU Picture Engine with Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. Prices for the UK4D start at £350 (around $403 / AU$593).

(Image credit: Future)

Toshiba’s mid-range Android TV option is the UA3D, available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch sizes. It doesn’t boast the sleek build of its big sibling or Dolby Atmos, but the 4K sets do support HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The UA3D starts from £350 (around $403 / AU$593).

