Philips’ new OLED TVs boast B&W sound and OLED EX panels capable of 1300 nits brightness

Brand new Ambilight TVs are on the way from Philips, including two new OLED models and a Mini-LED option. The sets boast Bowers & Wilkins sound systems and AI picture processing, as well as an upgraded Ambilight experience.

Starting with the OLED+937, it will be available in both 65-inch and 77-inch size variants and will include Philips’ 6th Gen P5 AI Intelligent Dual Engine picture processing. This TV will use an OLED EX panel with a dedicated heatsink, which Philips says will allow for a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Gamers should feel right at home on the OLED+937 with G-Sync, Freesync and VRR all included, as well as a VRR Shadow Enhancer mode which should optimise the refresh rate of the panel to provide the best gaming experience, according to Philips.

It will feature a speaker system courtesy of Bowers & Wilkins, consisting of dedicated side firing speakers and 95W power output, which Philips claims will provide a true 5.1.2 surround performance. The speakers are arranged in a soundbar-like array, forming the base of the TV.

Sitting just below the 937 is the OLED+907, a slightly more discreet TV that follows up on the previous OLED+903. This model comes in 55-inch and 65-inch options, and also uses the OLED EX panel with dedicated heatsink for the same impressive brightness of 1300 nits.

It also features Bowers & Wilkins speakers, however it's a pared back 3.1, 80W system that fits more discreetly into the frame of the TV; however, they still remain front firing and offer left, centre and right separation. Philips claims this creates a wide soundstage with clear dialogue, backed up with clear and accurate bass from a rear mounted subwoofer.

Gamers may want to keep the OLED+907 on their radars thanks to the G-Sync and Freesync compatibility, as well as 4K 120Hz support. This suggests that HDMI 2.1 will be included on this set, meaning that VRR will be supported on the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Philips will include a game bar for access to quick settings, as well as monitor mode for the 4K 120Hz output.

Finishing out the range is the PML9507, and as the name suggests it's unlike its OLED siblings. This TV uses a Mini-LED panel, with size options including 55, 65 and 77-inches. It will include the 6th Gen P5 AI Processing found on the other two models, as well as a 120Hz VA panel, which is even brighter than its OLED counterparts at 1500 nits. The PML9507 drops the B&W branding on the speakers, instead offering a 2.1, 70W system. Interestingly, when paired with a sound system, the TV can operate as a dedicated centre channel.

This Mini-LED model shares most gaming features with the OLED models, appearing to drop the G-Sync functionality, but retaining Freesync and 4K 120Hz via Philips’ monitor mode. VRR will also be supported, once again suggesting HDMI 2.1 will be onboard.

All of these new models will feature Philips’ iconic Ambilight system, with some upgrades across the board. A new Aurora mode will combine a suite of preloaded images and videos with the lighting system to create what Philips are dubbing an “an attractive background multimedia art show in the living room”. This means you can always enjoy the glowy spectacle of the Ambilight system, even when you’re not watching the TV.

The OLED+937 gets its own chance to shine with Ambilight, being the first of Philips’ range to have individual control of each LED in the lighting system, rather than grouping the LEDs into sections. Philips says that this will offer a wider range of colours and a more precise match to the on-screen image.

Further shared features across the range include support for all major HDR formats. Although this feels vague, we assume this means HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, however we cannot say for certain. All of these models will also ship with a customised version of Android 11 TV OS, with integrated streaming options and app functionality. We are awaiting pricing on all models.

