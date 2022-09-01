Loewe's new compact Bluetooth subwoofer looks like a footstool and promises to boost any TV's audio

Loewe has launched a new wireless subwoofer that can connect wirelessly to TVs over Bluetooth. The klang sub1 is the company's latest bass bin, and its grey fabric finish and circular shape stylistically continue the footstool aesthetic seen on last year's sub5.

Weighing 4.7kg and with a diameter of 28.7cm, the klang sub1 is significantly smaller than previous models in Loewe's range but contains a pair of 4-inch woofers and four passive drivers in a hexagon layout to reduce any unwanted vibrations. Loewe claims it delivers 160 Watts of output power with a frequency response down to 20Hz.

Unlike the brand's other subs, the sub1 can directly connect to Loewe and We. by Loewe TVs (from the SL3 series onwards ) using the klang sub1 transmitter, as well as third-party displays via a variable 3.5mm line-in. There's onboard support for Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX low latency, and Loewe says that the sub's performance offers listeners "a perfectly balanced sound experience for maximum listening pleasure without sound delay, annoying buzzing and disturbing wires between the subwoofer and TV."

Availability for the klang sub1 has not yet been announced, but it will be priced at £400 (around $464 / AU$680). Could this be a potential rival for Sonos' much-rumoured Sub Mini? Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

